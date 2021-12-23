The Symphonic Winds of William Carey University performed Dec. 9 during the Annual Mississippi Bandmasters Association State Band Clinic in Natchez.

“We were humbled by the invitation. This was the first performance by a group from William Carey University and the first, or certainly one of the first, performances by a private Christian university. The Symphonic Winds played with great excellence and passion,” said Dr. Wes Dykes, dean of the WCU Winters School of Music.

Dykes is conductor of the WCU Symphonic Winds.

“For our performance, Dr. Dykes selected a series of works reflecting diverse compositional styles that listeners found both musically engaging and entertaining,” said Dr. Jeremy Morgan, chair of Instrumental Activities and Music Education.

“WCU’s program featured sophomore music education major Christian Chandler of Ocean Springs performing the first movement of Mozart's Clarinet Concerto – as well as WCU instructor of music, Mr. Zachary Harris, appearing as a guest conductor.”

Three past presidents of the Mississippi Bandmasters Association work at William Carey University. Zachary Harris was president in 1995. WCU Executive Vice President Dr. Ben Burnett was president in 1997, and Graduate Recruiter Terry Ingram of the WCU School of Education served as the association’s president in 2001.

Burnett traveled to Natchez to see the WCU Symphonic Winds perform.

“As a former band director, it was an incredible experience not only to attend, but also to see so many friends and colleagues from over the years and enjoy a wonderful performance by our orchestral students. I am extremely proud of our students and directors and appreciate the Bandmasters recognizing the growth and excellence of our music program with this invitation,” Burnett said.

The Mississippi Bandmasters Association State Band Clinic is held in December of each year. The clinic was founded in 1937 and marked its 84th anniversary Dec. 8-11 at Natchez Convention Center.

For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu/music or email music@wmcarey.edu.