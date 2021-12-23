The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has awarded almost $10 million in grants to fight the state’s teacher shortage to five universities – William Carey University, The University of Southern Mississippi, Delta State University, Jackson State University, and Mississippi State University.

An MDE survey of public school districts in the state from August to October of this year showed there were 3,036 certified teacher vacancies in Mississippi.

“As the teacher shortage worsened, William Carey has been a leader in developing initiatives to recruit, train and retain quality classroom teachers for our children. We are delighted to receive this major grant to help alleviate the problem,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

“Our School of Education and its dean, Dr. Teresa Poole, as well as Dr. Ben Burnett, our executive vice president, have done an outstanding job securing this grant. This is an honor for William Carey University and an investment in the future of our state.”

How the Grants Work

William Carey University’s grant is for about $1.9 million. Delta State University also received a grant of about $1.9 million, while the University of Southern Mississippi, Jackson State University and Mississippi State University received grants of about $2 million.

The grants are part of Mississippi Teacher Residency, and they support graduate degree programs. Student teachers will work in critical shortage areas serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities and children with disabilities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The grant period begins in July 2022, when William Carey University’s teacher residency students will begin working with elementary students in Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Covington County, and Greenville.

At the end of two years, successful graduates will earn master’s degrees in kindergarten through sixth grade education, Mississippi teacher certification and the chance to be hired by the school district where they’ve been working.

“The Mississippi Department of Education is implementing teacher residency programs that primarily focus on giving teacher candidates an authentic classroom experience with a teacher mentor,” Poole said.

“In 2019, William Carey was one of three universities that received $600,000 grants to pilot a residency program for undergraduates. We partnered with the Ocean Springs and Gulfport school districts and the results have been very positive. But this challenge is different. It results in students earning a master’s degree, and we are eager to enhance our support of K-12 education.”

Apply For The Program

These new teacher residency grants are supported by American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

“At the Mississippi Department of Education, we are committed to developing more effective teachers, particularly for critical areas in Mississippi,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

“We are delighted to collaborate with these five universities to not only eliminate students’ financial costs for a graduate degree, but also equip potential educators with necessary tools inside and outside of the classroom.”

Students accepted into this program will receive full scholarships, testing fees, and books. The grants also cover the cost of stipends for mentor teachers. Applications will be available by April 2022 on MDE’s website, www.mdek12.org.