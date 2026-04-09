In a Top 20 showdown, William Carey earned a hard-fought sweep over No. 14 Mobile, edging the Rams 2–0 in the opener before completing the series with a dramatic 1–0 walk-off victory in the nightcap.

Runs were at a premium all day, as both pitching staffs controlled the pace and limited scoring opportunities. Mobile threatened early in game one when Daryelin Rivas drew a leadoff walk and advanced into scoring position in the first inning, but starter Jayden Sawyer buckled down with back-to-back strikeouts to strand two runners.

Carey broke through in the bottom of the first. Liz Cross led off with a single down the left-field line and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklynn Montana. With two outs, Julia Shaw delivered a clutch single up the middle to bring home Cross and give the Lady Crusaders a 1–0 lead.

From there, pitching and defense took center stage. Mobile put runners on base in several innings but was unable to capitalize, including a bases-loaded opportunity in the fourth that ended on a highlight-reel play by second baseman Harper Dupre to record the out at first.

The Lady Crusaders added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth when Sawyer helped her own cause, blasting a solo home run to center field to extend the lead to 2–0. The homer was the only extra-base hit of the game and provided much needed breathing room.

Mobile continued to apply pressure late, placing runners in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Carey's defense remained poised, turning in multiple standout plays to keep the Rams off the scoreboard. Sawyer earned the complete-game win, allowing just three hits while striking out five.

Game two matched the intensity of the opener, as both teams remained locked in a scoreless duel through more than six innings. Mobile consistently put runners on base early, collecting hits in four of the first five frames, but Carey's defense rose to the occasion each time, stranding six runners to keep the game even.

The Rams threatened again in the fourth inning when pinch hitter Mileyshka Soto Trujillo led off with a single and advanced into scoring position, but a timely double play turned by shortstop Kinley Hogue halted the momentum. Mobile finished with six hits, but starter Ryanne Hornsby and the Lady Crusader defense delivered when it mattered most.

Carey's offense was held hitless through six innings, managing just one base runner, before finally breaking through in the bottom of the seventh. Cross opened the frame with a single to left-center to snap the no-hitter, and Montana followed with a single through the left side to put runners on first and second with no outs.

With the winning run in scoring position, Caroline Lindsey delivered the decisive blow, lining a single through the left side. Cross raced home and slid in safely under the tag, sealing the walk-off victory and completing the sweep.

Hornsby matched Sawyer's effort, tossing a complete game while allowing no runs on six hits.

William Carey returns to action Friday, April 17, traveling to Blue Mountain, Miss., for an SSAC matchup against Blue Mountain Christian. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.