Comedian John Crist announces the fall leg of his 2026 John Crist Live! Tour, adding 25 additional cities, including Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, Tucson and more. Crist will perform at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater of December 4th.

General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, March 20 at 10:00 AM local time. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B006469E8B82CC0.

“Y’all keep filling up these theaters, and I’ll keep coming to town!” Crist said. “Especially the new cities! Huntington WV and Torrington, CT, I’ve literally never been to. Those types of shows are always a blast!”

Crist continues selling out venues nationwide on his John Crist Live! Tour, which kicked off on January 23rd in Joliet, IL. His signature brand of comedy is known for its “unique ability to get people laughing at themselves” (The Tennessean), drawing more than 8 million online fans. Fresh off a recent sold-out homecoming show at the Grand Ole Opry House, which featured a surprise appearance from fellow comedian Nate Bargatze, Crist continues his Spring tour run with upcoming shows in Houston, Milwaukee, Anaheim, Cedar Rapids and beyond.

With more than 1 billion views across social platforms, Crist’s unmistakable comedy has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, ESPN’s SEC Network and more. His latest special, John Crist: Emotional Support, has garnered more than 3.9 million views, and he recently celebrated the 200th episode of his Net Positive with John Crist podcast, which has featured celebrity guests like Tim Tebow, Matt Rife, Leanne Morgan, Dave Ramsey, ERNEST, Lauren Diagle, Creed’s Scott Stapp, Michael W. Smith and Kirk Herbstreit. Fans can catch new episodes weekly, HERE.

For updates and more information, fans can visit johncristcomedy.com or follow Crist on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.