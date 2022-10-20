Hattiesburg Police:
Shannon Anderson- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business).
Eric Barnes III- fugitive (other jurisdiction).
Michael Renard Bounds- DUI (2nd offense), contempt of court.
Christopher Hosie Brantley- abusing policemen, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), suspended driver’s license.
David Callahan- contempt of court.
Kelvin Laponce Campbell- domestic abuse (simple), foreign warrant.
Regina Carr- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), panhandling.
Deyounta Clark- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Deshaun Gaddis- custody orders.
Seloena Gatlin- automobile burglary.
Thomas H Gordon- armed robbery, automobile burglary.
Jayson Qadree Hicks- controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, no proof of liability insurance, careless driving.
Donte Ingram- probation violation, domestic violence (simple).
Sally Akers Joachim- DUI (1st offense).
Kadijah King- assault (aggravated (two counts)).
Bradryn Joseph Lewis- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Xavier Madison- no driver’s license, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), assault (simple).
Sharon Denise Mark- domestic violence (simple).
Christopher Thomas Mayfield- possession of a controlled substance.
Shankaya McCann- domestic violence (simple).
Bertin Barrera Ramirez- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), drunkenness or profanity in public.
Justin Parker- driving with suspended license, expired/no tag, no insurance.
Shannon E Parker- domestic abuse (simple).
Muhamad Umar Razzaq- domestic violence (simple).
April Register- possession of a controlled substance.
Willie Roger Rice- disturbance of the family.
Edward Darrell Roberson- domestic violence (simple).
Cynthia Robinson- no charge listed.
Alex Jermaine Scott- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Sam Scott- domestic violence (simple), probation violation.
Carlos Taylor- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business (two counts)), possession of paraphernalia.
Stacey Virgal- shoplifting.
Lamar County:
Lamar County dockets were not available at the time of publication.
Laurel Police:
Marcus Barnes- DUI (2nd offense).
Jermaine Nix- custody orders.
Petal Police:
Dartagnan Alford- possession of paraphernalia.
Max Deshun Armstrong- possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, improper equipment, no proof of insurance.
Keana Shalay Bolton- disturbing the peace.
Derek Clark- possession of marijuana (two counts), disturbance of the family.
Joshua Robert Farve- expired tag, no insurance.
Heather Rowell- possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Allen Threat- arson.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
William Dale Brown- probation violation.
Forrest County Constable:
Athena Bradley- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Joshua A Boutwell- domestic abuse (simple), resisting arrest.
Rachel Elizabeth Cassatt- custody orders.
Hayden Michael Calico- custody orders.
Chad Alan Calvin- domestic violence (simple).
Scotty James Conley- expired/no tag, no insurance.
William Lee Floyd- kidnaping, domestic violence (aggravated).
Devin Hall- trafficking in controlled substance (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm.
Devon A Hennis- possession of a controlled substance.
Dakota Johnson- assault (simple).
Steven Mark Johnson- assault (simple).
Tiffany Lorine Johnson- malicious mischief, assault (simple).
William Jeffery Knight- child exploitation (two counts), touching for lustful purpose.
Hugh Lee Moore Sr- child abandonment.
Leon Owens- custody orders.
Marques Frenando Pedroso- receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Leander R Posey- possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
Paige Nacole Posey- custody orders.
Edward A Rahaim- kidnaping, domestic violence (aggravated), custody orders.
Kendall Rodgers- DUI (1st offense).
Micheal Shanks- possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Julius Earl Simmons- driving with suspended license, no proof of liability insurance.
Kristherpher D Smith- parole violation.
Theodore Walker- custody orders.
Forrest General Hospital Police:
Chanae Hamilton- assault on a healthcare worker.
University Police:
Larry Shaw- DUI (1st offense), failure to comply with an officer.
United States Marshals Service:
Donnie Singleton- custody orders.
Tywone Marquise Noble- custody orders.