Hattiesburg Police:

Shannon Anderson- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business).

Eric Barnes III- fugitive (other jurisdiction).

Michael Renard Bounds- DUI (2nd offense), contempt of court.

Christopher Hosie Brantley- abusing policemen, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), suspended driver’s license.

David Callahan- contempt of court.

Kelvin Laponce Campbell- domestic abuse (simple), foreign warrant.

Regina Carr- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), panhandling.

Deyounta Clark- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Deshaun Gaddis- custody orders.

Seloena Gatlin- automobile burglary.

Thomas H Gordon- armed robbery, automobile burglary.

Jayson Qadree Hicks- controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, no proof of liability insurance, careless driving.

Donte Ingram- probation violation, domestic violence (simple).

Sally Akers Joachim- DUI (1st offense).

Kadijah King- assault (aggravated (two counts)).

Bradryn Joseph Lewis- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Xavier Madison- no driver’s license, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), assault (simple).

Sharon Denise Mark- domestic violence (simple).

Christopher Thomas Mayfield- possession of a controlled substance.

Shankaya McCann- domestic violence (simple).

Bertin Barrera Ramirez- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), drunkenness or profanity in public.

Justin Parker- driving with suspended license, expired/no tag, no insurance.

Shannon E Parker- domestic abuse (simple).

Muhamad Umar Razzaq- domestic violence (simple).

April Register- possession of a controlled substance.

Willie Roger Rice- disturbance of the family.

Edward Darrell Roberson- domestic violence (simple).

Cynthia Robinson- no charge listed.

Alex Jermaine Scott- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Sam Scott- domestic violence (simple), probation violation.

Carlos Taylor- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business (two counts)), possession of paraphernalia.

Stacey Virgal- shoplifting.

Lamar County:

Laurel Police:

Marcus Barnes- DUI (2nd offense).

Jermaine Nix- custody orders.

Petal Police:

Dartagnan Alford- possession of paraphernalia.

Max Deshun Armstrong- possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, improper equipment, no proof of insurance.

Keana Shalay Bolton- disturbing the peace.

Derek Clark- possession of marijuana (two counts), disturbance of the family.

Joshua Robert Farve- expired tag, no insurance.

Heather Rowell- possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Allen Threat- arson.

MS Dept. of Corrections:

William Dale Brown- probation violation.

Forrest County Constable:

Athena Bradley- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Joshua A Boutwell- domestic abuse (simple), resisting arrest.

Rachel Elizabeth Cassatt- custody orders.

Hayden Michael Calico- custody orders.

Chad Alan Calvin- domestic violence (simple).

Scotty James Conley- expired/no tag, no insurance.

William Lee Floyd- kidnaping, domestic violence (aggravated).

Devin Hall- trafficking in controlled substance (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm.

Devon A Hennis- possession of a controlled substance.

Dakota Johnson- assault (simple).

Steven Mark Johnson- assault (simple).

Tiffany Lorine Johnson- malicious mischief, assault (simple).

William Jeffery Knight- child exploitation (two counts), touching for lustful purpose.

Hugh Lee Moore Sr- child abandonment.

Leon Owens- custody orders.

Marques Frenando Pedroso- receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Leander R Posey- possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

Paige Nacole Posey- custody orders.

Edward A Rahaim- kidnaping, domestic violence (aggravated), custody orders.

Kendall Rodgers- DUI (1st offense).

Micheal Shanks- possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Julius Earl Simmons- driving with suspended license, no proof of liability insurance.

Kristherpher D Smith- parole violation.

Theodore Walker- custody orders.

Forrest General Hospital Police:

Chanae Hamilton- assault on a healthcare worker.

University Police:

Larry Shaw- DUI (1st offense), failure to comply with an officer.

United States Marshals Service:

Donnie Singleton- custody orders.

Tywone Marquise Noble- custody orders.