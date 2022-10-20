Patricia Jenkins Baugh (71), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 at Victory Baptist Church. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Madeline Mae Stickney Bingham (96), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 16, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Main Street United Methodist Church, followed by a service. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Alice E. Bivin (88), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 12, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Gary “Gabe” Lester Broom (82), of Sumrall, passed away on October 15, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:30–11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, followed by a graveside service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shelby Jean Stewart Cavanaugh (82), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 12, 2022. Burial is in St. James Catholic Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Deborah Lynn Davenport Cook (63), of Petal, passed away on October 16, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel. Service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

Henry Chism (64), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 11, 2022. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry Wayne “Sug” Dearman (78), of Brooklyn, passed away on October 12, 2022. Burial is in Simmons Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Lisa Dye Evans (56), of Petal, passed away on October 16, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Jared Patrick Flurry (29) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct 6, 2022, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Born on January 10, 1993, in Mobile, AL, Jared Patrick lived almost his entire life in Mississippi. He attended both the Petal and Clinton School Districts. While attending Clinton Junior and High schools, he was a member of the swim teams, where he represented Clinton at the state swim meet multiple times. He also attended Hinds County Community College in Raymond.

He was a man with steadfast appreciation for living life and loving his family. Jared’s smile lit up a room, and a laugh that was contagious. He never met a stranger. From a very early age, Jared proved to be an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved ice cream and milkshakes, and Sadie, his childhood Weimaraner. Jared was an exceptionally kind and thoughtful soul with a personality that was larger than life.

Jared recently relocated to Alexandria, Virginia where he started a new career at Orange Theory Fitness. He worked in both the Potomac Yard and King Street studios. Prior to moving to Virginia, he worked in construction for The ARCON Group where he proudly worked on the extension for Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Jared was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Woodie Carl Crager and his paternal grandfather, Louis David Flurry, Sr. and grandmother, Janette Flurry.

He is survived by his maternal grandmother Berneice Crager of Lucedale; his mother, Patricia Lea Crager of Alexandria, VA; his father, Louis David Flurry, Jr., stepmother Jodi and siblings Luke, Allison and Ryan, all of Hattiesburg, along with his aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

His family will hold a visitation at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Chapel of the George County Funeral Home, 309 Summer St., in Lucedale, MS.

William Jerrell “Jerry” Franklin (78), of Purvis, passed away on October 1, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Robert Donald Jordan passed away on October 29, 2021, in Huntsville, AL. Memorial Services will be held at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 P.M with a visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in in Jordan Cemetery in Jones County.

Robert was born on December 24, 1956, to Bryce Donnell Jordan and Jean Crawford Jordan and grew up in Christian Central Church in Hattiesburg, where he participated in many church activities. He attended Hattiesburg Public Schools and received a letter in track and graduated with honors from Hattiesburg High School in 1974. He was in the honors program at the University of Southern Mississippi where he was a member of many honorary societies; an active member of the Student Body and President of the Chemistry Club. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree with honors in 1978. He worked with TVA at Florence, AL for two years, afterwards he received his Chemical Engineering Degree from Mississippi State University in 1981. He went on to work with Amoco (later BP) in 1982 in Decatur, AL. He made many moves through the years and had many projects overseas. While in St. Louis, MO, he earned his Masters of Business Administration degree from Washington University. He retired in 2009 and did consultant work for several years. He was a friend to many and always had a smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bryce Donnell Jordan and his sister, Carolyn Jordan Bagley.

Mr. Jordan is survived by his mother, Jean Crawford Jordan; his brother, Ronald A. Jordan (Melanie); his niece, Cali Jordan; his two nephews, Spencer Jordan and Conner Jordan of Houston, TX; two aunts, Archa Jordan of El Cajon, CA and Nell C. Moore of Tupelo, MS; a brother-in-law, Mark Bagley of Jackson, MS and many cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Robert Jordan Endowed Scholarship, 118 College Dr. / PO Box 5025 Hattiesburg, MS 39406 or to your favorite charity.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of arrangements.

Elbert Matthews (83), of Purvis, passed away on October 13, 2022. Burial is in Coaltown Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Dale Erwin Medley (88), of Sumrall, passed away on October 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Biloxi National Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Malene Morgan (81), of Petal, passed away on October 11, 2022. Burial is in Forrest Memorial Gardens, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Austin Lee Prestwood (86), of Petal, passed away on October 13, 2022. Burial is in Lakewood Memorial Park, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Neda Gayle Rogers Richards (73) passed away on October 14, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Howard E. “Bud” Roberts (78), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 17, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at McLaurin Methodist Church, with a service to follow. Burial will be in McLaurin Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Earl Russell (86) passed away on October 16, 2022. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel. Burail will be in Ladner-Muckelrath Cemetery.

Jerry “Mike” Stapleton (69), of Sumrall, passed away on October 14, 2022. Burial is in First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Jon P. Waggoner, Jr. (36), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel, with a service to follow.