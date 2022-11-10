Federal Bureau of Prison:

Corey Lafleur- custody orders.

Hattiesburg Police:

Shannon Rashad Anderson- possession of a controlled substance, disturbance of family, malicious mischief.

Gerald Allen Burton- possession of paraphernalia.

Fredrick Daniel Carter- contempt of court.

Antonio Franciscus Clark- careless driving, disregard for traffic control device, motor vehicle operator’s license, passing vehicles on left side of road, reckless driving

James Cooksey- domestic abuse (simple).

James Randolph Cutshaw- public drunkenness, panhandling, petit larceny.

Nikarra Duncan- possession of stolen weapon.

Samuel Logan Floyd- disorderly conduct.

Quindarious Shante Ford- armed robbery, carjacking.

Eric Dane Hillman- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), trespassing, assault (simple).

Christopher Rashawn Holmes- assault (aggravated).

Christon Jenkins- possession of a controlled substance.

Jamerrel Jones- possession of weapon by convicted felon, contempt of court.

William Jones- abusing policemen.

Angela Jo Londeree- forgery (two counts), driving with suspended license (four counts), expired/no tag (two counts), no insurance (two counts).

Andrew Lott- contempt of court, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Alice Macon- contempt of court.

R C McDuffey- disturbing the peace.

Desmond McGee- fugitive (other jurisdiction).

Billy Richard Morgan Jr- shoplifting.

Isabella Olivia Jane Myers- assault (simple), disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Cedrick Dewayne Patton- no driver’s license, reckless driving, DUI (1st offense (two counts)), foreign warrant, no insurance, speeding, seatbelt violation.

Anna Roberts- shoplifting.

Jairus Robins- no proof of liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license.

Chatae Rodgers- possession of a controlled substance.

Xavier Ross- possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Janie L Sistrunk- contempt of court, probation violation.

Cedric Smith Jr.- contempt of court.

Shauntell Maurice Summerall- judgement, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, NSI warrant.

Tri’Darrius Mar’Tee Strickland- possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Justin Deonte Williams- assault (aggravated), murder, tampering with physical evidence.

Kiora T Williams- assault (simple), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), Dui (1st offense), resisting arrest.

Philip Wilson- foreign warrant.

Rodney Wilson- foreign warrant, failure to register as sex offender.

Lamar County:

Lamar County dockets were not made available at the time of publication.

Petal Police:

Landon James Bounds- possession of stolen firearm.

Stanley Duane Bowman- disturbing the peace.

Gladys McPhail- failure to comply with a court order (expired tag), failure to comply with a court order (no insurance).

MS Bureau of Narcotics:

Deante Jerome Davis- possession of a controlled substance.

Metro Forrest County:

Thomas Mathew King- controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Antonio Bolton- grand larceny.

Steven Burney- assault (simple).

Tyler Clark- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disturbing the peace.

Reginal Demond Council- suspended driver’s license, no proof of liability insurance.

Jimmie Earl Ferrell- possession of a controlled substance with intent.

Jaliyah Nicole Fields- no driver’s license, speeding.

Christian Hines- DUI (1st offense).

Raytrell Alonzo Jones- possession of stolen firearm.

Austin Lee Rivenbark- custody orders.

Mckenzie Smith- assault (simple).

Cornell Sonnier Jr- foreign warrant.

Dustin Paul Williams- domestic violence (simple).

Phillip Wayne Williams- suspended driver’s license, no insurance.

University Police:

Christopher La’Shawn Bergeron- trespassing.