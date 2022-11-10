Federal Bureau of Prison:
Corey Lafleur- custody orders.
Hattiesburg Police:
Shannon Rashad Anderson- possession of a controlled substance, disturbance of family, malicious mischief.
Gerald Allen Burton- possession of paraphernalia.
Fredrick Daniel Carter- contempt of court.
Antonio Franciscus Clark- careless driving, disregard for traffic control device, motor vehicle operator’s license, passing vehicles on left side of road, reckless driving
James Cooksey- domestic abuse (simple).
James Randolph Cutshaw- public drunkenness, panhandling, petit larceny.
Nikarra Duncan- possession of stolen weapon.
Samuel Logan Floyd- disorderly conduct.
Quindarious Shante Ford- armed robbery, carjacking.
Eric Dane Hillman- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), trespassing, assault (simple).
Christopher Rashawn Holmes- assault (aggravated).
Christon Jenkins- possession of a controlled substance.
Jamerrel Jones- possession of weapon by convicted felon, contempt of court.
William Jones- abusing policemen.
Angela Jo Londeree- forgery (two counts), driving with suspended license (four counts), expired/no tag (two counts), no insurance (two counts).
Andrew Lott- contempt of court, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Alice Macon- contempt of court.
R C McDuffey- disturbing the peace.
Desmond McGee- fugitive (other jurisdiction).
Billy Richard Morgan Jr- shoplifting.
Isabella Olivia Jane Myers- assault (simple), disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Cedrick Dewayne Patton- no driver’s license, reckless driving, DUI (1st offense (two counts)), foreign warrant, no insurance, speeding, seatbelt violation.
Anna Roberts- shoplifting.
Jairus Robins- no proof of liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license.
Chatae Rodgers- possession of a controlled substance.
Xavier Ross- possession of weapon by a convicted felon.
Janie L Sistrunk- contempt of court, probation violation.
Cedric Smith Jr.- contempt of court.
Shauntell Maurice Summerall- judgement, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, NSI warrant.
Tri’Darrius Mar’Tee Strickland- possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Justin Deonte Williams- assault (aggravated), murder, tampering with physical evidence.
Kiora T Williams- assault (simple), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), Dui (1st offense), resisting arrest.
Philip Wilson- foreign warrant.
Rodney Wilson- foreign warrant, failure to register as sex offender.
Lamar County:
Lamar County dockets were not made available at the time of publication.
Petal Police:
Landon James Bounds- possession of stolen firearm.
Stanley Duane Bowman- disturbing the peace.
Gladys McPhail- failure to comply with a court order (expired tag), failure to comply with a court order (no insurance).
MS Bureau of Narcotics:
Deante Jerome Davis- possession of a controlled substance.
Metro Forrest County:
Thomas Mathew King- controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Antonio Bolton- grand larceny.
Steven Burney- assault (simple).
Tyler Clark- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disturbing the peace.
Reginal Demond Council- suspended driver’s license, no proof of liability insurance.
Jimmie Earl Ferrell- possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Jaliyah Nicole Fields- no driver’s license, speeding.
Christian Hines- DUI (1st offense).
Raytrell Alonzo Jones- possession of stolen firearm.
Austin Lee Rivenbark- custody orders.
Mckenzie Smith- assault (simple).
Cornell Sonnier Jr- foreign warrant.
Dustin Paul Williams- domestic violence (simple).
Phillip Wayne Williams- suspended driver’s license, no insurance.
University Police:
Christopher La’Shawn Bergeron- trespassing.