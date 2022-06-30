Hattiesburg Police:
Tori B Aleta- contempt of court.
Nemiah Anderson- possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Lee-Terrell Barnes- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Burnis Carrigan- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest, contempt of court (two counts).
Breonca Ducksworth- domestic violence (simple).
Justin Evans- possession of paraphaniala.
Akera Antonio Franklin- domestic violence (simple).
Lawrence Dewayne Frazier- burglary (home).
Willie Dowell Gladwell- sexual battery (no consent).
Alaysia Nicole Gordon- contempt of court.
Markesha Harris- domestic violence (simple).
Willie Hartfield- providing false information.
Sean L Hilton Jr- domestic violence (simple).
Angela Hood- foreign warrant.
Brandon Herbert Jackson- possession of a controlled substance, enhanced possession of a firearm at a crime.
Kelsey Warren Kalil- identify theft (three counts), expired tag.
Reagan L McDonald- assault (simple).
Dorthy Portis- accessory after the fact.
Tashay Portis- assault (simple), hindering prosection.
Gerold Redmon- public drunkenness.
Danny E Robertson- sale of a controlled substance.
Tyesha S Smith- probation violation, assault (simple).
Zemyiah Samantha Smith- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Desteni Lane Walters- contempt of court.
Larry Watts- driving with suspended license, domestic violence (simple (two counts)).
Lamar County:
Lamar County dockets were not available at the time of publication.
Petal Police:
Tabitha Leane Delancey- credit card fraud.
Sidney Wayne Kirkland- other jurdisiction, driving with suspended license (two counts).
Raymond Lewis McGill- disturbance of the family, domestic violence (simple).
Bryan Chadwick Reynolds- foreign warrant.
Lindsey Stephens II- disturbing the peace.
Anthony Leon Westmoreland- shoplifting.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Kasey Marie Atkins- careless driving, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), DUI (1st offense).
Horace James Bolton- disturbing the peace (public).
Marissa Shantlle Bond- disorderly conduct (disturbance of the family).
Devin Allen Burt- custody orders.
Courtney Crawford- disorderly conduct.
Tavon Curry- trespassing, assault (simple).
Devin Kyle Edwards- custody orders.
Michael Wayne Elliott- disturbing the peace (family).
Patricia Ann Gales- possession of paraphernalia, arson.
Lacey Candice Guin- public drunkenness.
Earnest Aaron Hartfield- curfew violation.
Marcus Shun Johnson- domestic abuse (simple).
Twilia Deshon Jones- possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.
Shawn Taylor Morgan- DUI (1st offense), suspended driver’s license (two counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance.
Tiandra Robinson- contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Marcus Anthony Taylor- disturbing the family.
Joshua Weldy- malicious mischief.