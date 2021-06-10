Hattiesburg Police:
Misdemeanors
• Sherry Jean Anderson - DUI (2nd offense).
• Ricky Oscar Bishop - disorderly conduct (interference with a business).
• Michael Ladon Blackston - shoplifting.
• Moreyo Evaunel Carpenter - contempt of court.
• Dandridge Coleman - public drunkenness.
• Starr Colleen Dixon - shoplifting.
• Catherine Eaker - DUI (1st offense), boats improper equipment.
• Joseph Flowers - possession of a controlled substance.
• Deshun Allien Gaddis - probation violation.
• Anna Garcia - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Sandra Goulette - shoplifting.
• Christopher A. Jackson - DUI (1st offense).
• Shelby Faye Manus - shoplifting.
• Brandon Scott Marble - DUI (2nd offense).
• Oniel Ortiz Mass - disobedience of traffic control devices, seatbelt violation, disregard for traffic control device, driving while license suspended, speeding.
• Johnny Lee Maye Jr. - contempt of court.
• Kierston Meadows - shoplifting.
• Leo Dewight Medious - DUI (2nd offense).
• Santonya Milsaps - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Colby Mitchell - probation violation, trespassing.
• Harvey Owens - domestic violence (simple assault), malicious mischief.
• Ashley Danielle Payne - shoplifting.
• Jerry Smith - fugitive other jurisdiction.
• Jasmine A. Starks - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Franklin Tatum - suspended driver’s license.
• Tyrandy Tillman - contempt of court, domestic violence (simple assault).
• Austin D. Ulmer - careless driving, improper equipment, no insurance.
• Spencer Dewayne Walker - disturbance of family.
• Ronald Walters - public drunkenness, panhandling.
• Valencia Wilson - shoplifting.
• Timmy Ray Woods - possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court.
Felonies
• Michael Dewayne Arrington - burglary.
• Christopher Axton - grand larceny (auto), probation violation.
• Zachary Farnell Barnes - lustful touching of a child under 16.
• Elena Sanchez Bautista - identity theft.
• Jevon Carnelius Bolton - possession of a stolen firearm.
• Melissa Carlisle - fugitive other jurisdiction.
• Harry Pierpont Collier - possession of a controlled substance.
• Demitae Curtis - possession of a stolen firearm.
• James Shannon Green - sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• John Hayes - shoplifting (2nd offense).
• Jessica Leigh-Ann Peavy - probation violation, credit card fraud, auto burglary (two counts).
• Christian Perry - aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence.
• Justin Carneilus Pittman - possession of a controlled substance.
• Samuel Payton Prine - armed robbery.
• Jakobe Mcary Woullard - possession of a weapon by a felon (two counts); possession of a stolen weapon.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Misdemeanors
• Justin F. Burton - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness.
• Robert Allen Coch - disturbing the peace.
• Angel Duckwort - trespassing.
• Steven Christopher Melton - public drunkenness.
• Robert Odom - shoplifting.
Felonies
• Stephanie Alford - drug court violation.
• Darrick Dushawn Bowman - forgery.
• Shanna Leafern Culpepper - aggravated assault.
• Caleb Anthony Davis - possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodney Allen Frase - conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.
• Marcus Johnson - possession of a controlled substance, simple assault.
• Oniel Ortiz Mass - driving while license suspended (bond surrender).
• Lashanda Marie Mclemore - grand larceny.
• Dustin Karl Shoemake - possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest, probation violation, sale of a controlled substance in proximity of schools, churches or parks.
• Gregory Stanley - burglary, grand larceny.
• Jevonnte Darvon Taylor - auto burglary (two counts).
• Joseph Franklin Wardle - accessory before the fact.
Petal Police:
Misdemeanors
• Britney Bonner - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Luther Lee Dye - driving while license suspended (two counts), disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Elijah Hayes - driving while license suspended (two counts), improper tag, contempt of court (two counts), no insurance, no insurance.
• Ashton Steed - disorderly conduct (disturbing the peace), disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Allison Elaine Williamson - littering.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
• Frankie Levell Amos - probation violation, simple assault, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), discharging firearm.
• Rickardo Archie - possession of a controlled substance.
• Skylar Bailey - probation violation.
• James Braun - possession of a controlled substance (three counts).
• Ricky Don Chisum Jr. - probation violation.
• Kermit O. Fairley - probation violation.
• Timothy Wayne Jackson - possession of a controlled substance.
• Devin Love - possession of a controlled substance.
• Quanesha Mckelphin - probation violation.
• Quashun Odie - burglary.
• William Ward - sale of a controlled substance.
• Milton Floyd Whiddon - probation violation.
MS Hwy Patrol:
• Calvin Bell - DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license.
• Johnny Ducksworth - DUI (1st offense), no insurance, no driver’s license.
• Calvin R. Fortenberry - speeding, failure to give signal, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Rian McMorris - DUI (1st offense).
• Darwin Omar Moody - DUI (1st offense), possession of a controlled substance.
• Arrizo Consception Oatis - DUI (2nd offense).
• Marquis Melvin Reid - DUI (1st offense).
• Sabrina Diane Rutland - DUI (1st offense).
US Marshal Service:
• Shalace T. Tatum - abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, speeding (two counts), no driver’s license (two counts), no insurance.
Lamar County:
• Deonta Rashad Bender - possession of a stolen firearm.
• Mallory Eliza Billingsley-Broom - violation of drug court.
• Andrea Nicole Cooley - armed robbery.
• Jon Marc Downs - possession of a controlled substance, burglary.
• Leroy Joseph Ellis - violation of probation.
• Malik Amal Hearn - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Katrena Destiny Johnson - burglary.
• Letrail Benard Leggins - possession of a controlled substance (bench warrant).
• Aaron Anthony McGehee - disturbance of family.
• Michael Aaron Mcree - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Blake Anthony Moyer - possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Dalvin Dwayne Perkins - resisting arrest.
• Brian Kevin Sanford - violation of drug court.
• Kenneth Richard Simmons - simple assault on a minor (two counts).
• Leonard Smith Jr. - speeding.
• Kameron Kieyon Tatum - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Beadietra Reshonda Thomas - violation of drug court.
• Leevance Williams - contempt of court.
• Michael Allen Yawn - violation of drug court.