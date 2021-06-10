Funeral homes may submit obituaries to obits@hubcityspokes.com. Death notices are free of charge; obituaries with photos and detailed information will incur a fee. For help, please call 601.268.2331.

Charles Allen Alexis (80) of Hattiesburg died on June 8, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry Aycock Sr. (77) of Hattiesburg died on June 13, 2021. Burial is in Forrest Memorial Gardens, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Janie Allen Bradley (82), a longtime resident of Hattiesburg, died on June 7, 2021. Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, MS is handling arrangements.

Lex Bradley (82) of Petal died on June 13, 2021. Burial is in Morriston Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Cleta Burke Cahill (60) of Brooklyn died on June 11, 2021. Burial is in Clear Creek Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Minnie Marie Durfee (50) of Hattiesburg died on June 13, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Beth Evans (68) of Petal died on June 6, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Robert P. “Sonny” Jarrell (78) of Hattiesburg died on June 10, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kathryn J. King (85) of Petal died on June 11, 202. Burial is in Santee United Methodist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Earl Marshall (84) of Hattiesburg died on June 9, 2021. Burial is in High Hill Methodist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. John R. Muma (83) of Hattiesburg died on June 10, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Michael Justin Rogers (37) of the Carnes Community died on June 9, 2021. Burial is in Bounds Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Jackie Lynn Scarborough (65) died on June 11, 2021. Burial is in Wiggins Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Wilmer Jesse Stuart (88) of Hattiesburg died on June 7, 2021. Burial is in Grantham Cemetery, and Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sabrina Lee Hegwood Wilke of Petal died on June 7, 2021. Burial is in Greens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Leslie R. Wilson (63) of Purvis died on June 8, 2021. Burial is in Coaltown Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Paul W. Young (73) of Hattiesburg died on June 9, 2021. Burial is in Young Family Cemetery, and Jones and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.