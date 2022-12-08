Hattiesburg Police:

Jameer Arrington- controlled substance (enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime), possession of marijuana.

Durrell A Barnett- possession of a controlled substance, sale of marijuana.

Allen Hunter Braswell- contempt of court.

John Aidan Cochran- DUI (1st offense).

Tanya Leona Dunaway- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).

Xavier Sharvez Fenton- fugitive other jurisdiction.

Marcus Foster- burglary (house).

Darren Hilliard- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), public drunkenness.

Lauren Michelle Klutts- contempt of court (two counts).

Davie R Lewis- assault (simple).

Robert R Magee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).

Sharon Denise Mark- contempt of court.

Steven McLendon- DUI (1st offense).

Michael Antrawn Myers- touching a child under 16 (two counts), sexual battery (child under 14 (two counts), disorderly conduct, reckless driving, disregard for traffic control device, driving with a suspended license.

Tony Payton- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).

Lori Peoples- possession of paraphernalia.

Antonio Smith- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license.

David Trigg- grand larceny.

Randy Obryan Walker- seatbelt violation (two counts), disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer, no driver’s license.

Santoria Walker- contempt of court.

Thaddieus Eugen Walker- no charge listed.

Tiffany Monique Wheeler- DUI (3rd offense).

Jessie Arnel Wilson- fugitive other jurisdiction.

Lamar County:

Petal Police:

Tiffany Chevon Butler- expired tag (two counts), driving with a suspended license (two counts), shoplifting (three counts).

Darla Deeann Davis- littering.

Jesus Angel Garcia- DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license, no insurance, open container.

Henry Archie Guy- failure to comply with court order.

Shelby Jackson- public intoxication.

Christopher Daniel Madden- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Andrea McGowan- possession of marijuana, speeding, possession of paraphernalia.

Terry John Tyler- failure to obey an officer, open container, disturbing the peace.

Courtney Wilson- contempt of court, DUI (1st offense).

Metro Forrest County:

Jason Bernard Fairley- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Rodney Cardell Jones- sale of a controlled substance (two counts).

Aundra Victoria McDaniel- neglect of a child.

Bridgette Victiora McDaniel- neglect of a child, possession of a controlled substance.

Linda Gail Powell- neglect of child, possession of a controlled substance.

Annie Pulliam- neglect of child.

Forrest County Drug Court:

Teresa Marie Langford- custody orders.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Scotty James Conley- assault (aggravated), recieving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Michael A Council- improper signal, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, sale of a marijuana, controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Richard Frietas IV- DUI (1st offense), possession of marijuana.

Marcus Lamond Gatlin- DUI (1st offense).

Jamarrion Glenn Gholar- speeding, eluding an officer (reckless driving), no driver’s license.

Devin Dejauan Knight- domestic abuse (simple).

Christopher Daniel Madden- driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license (two counts), no insurance.

Joshua Depaul McClendon- no driver’s license, suspended driver’s license, shoplifting.

Donald Dupree McDaniel- no driver’s license.

Jashawn Mobley- custody orders.

Clarence Ray Nobles- no driver’s license.

Tony Prewitt- domestic violence (simple).

Johnny Taylor- possession of a controlled substance.

William Randall Thurman- DUI (negligence resulting in death or disfigurement).

Johnnie Earl Williams- custody orders.

David Allen Williamson- sexual battery.

Forrest General Hospital Police:

Susi Yanett- domestic abuse (simple).

United States Marshals Service:

Roy Scott Stillwell- custody orders.