Hattiesburg Police:
Jameer Arrington- controlled substance (enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime), possession of marijuana.
Durrell A Barnett- possession of a controlled substance, sale of marijuana.
Allen Hunter Braswell- contempt of court.
John Aidan Cochran- DUI (1st offense).
Tanya Leona Dunaway- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).
Xavier Sharvez Fenton- fugitive other jurisdiction.
Marcus Foster- burglary (house).
Darren Hilliard- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), public drunkenness.
Lauren Michelle Klutts- contempt of court (two counts).
Davie R Lewis- assault (simple).
Robert R Magee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).
Sharon Denise Mark- contempt of court.
Steven McLendon- DUI (1st offense).
Michael Antrawn Myers- touching a child under 16 (two counts), sexual battery (child under 14 (two counts), disorderly conduct, reckless driving, disregard for traffic control device, driving with a suspended license.
Tony Payton- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).
Lori Peoples- possession of paraphernalia.
Antonio Smith- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license.
David Trigg- grand larceny.
Randy Obryan Walker- seatbelt violation (two counts), disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer, no driver’s license.
Santoria Walker- contempt of court.
Thaddieus Eugen Walker- no charge listed.
Tiffany Monique Wheeler- DUI (3rd offense).
Jessie Arnel Wilson- fugitive other jurisdiction.
Lamar County:
Lamar County dockets were not made available at the time of publication.
Petal Police:
Tiffany Chevon Butler- expired tag (two counts), driving with a suspended license (two counts), shoplifting (three counts).
Darla Deeann Davis- littering.
Jesus Angel Garcia- DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license, no insurance, open container.
Henry Archie Guy- failure to comply with court order.
Shelby Jackson- public intoxication.
Christopher Daniel Madden- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Andrea McGowan- possession of marijuana, speeding, possession of paraphernalia.
Terry John Tyler- failure to obey an officer, open container, disturbing the peace.
Courtney Wilson- contempt of court, DUI (1st offense).
Metro Forrest County:
Jason Bernard Fairley- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Rodney Cardell Jones- sale of a controlled substance (two counts).
Aundra Victoria McDaniel- neglect of a child.
Bridgette Victiora McDaniel- neglect of a child, possession of a controlled substance.
Linda Gail Powell- neglect of child, possession of a controlled substance.
Annie Pulliam- neglect of child.
Forrest County Drug Court:
Teresa Marie Langford- custody orders.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Scotty James Conley- assault (aggravated), recieving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Michael A Council- improper signal, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, sale of a marijuana, controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
Richard Frietas IV- DUI (1st offense), possession of marijuana.
Marcus Lamond Gatlin- DUI (1st offense).
Jamarrion Glenn Gholar- speeding, eluding an officer (reckless driving), no driver’s license.
Devin Dejauan Knight- domestic abuse (simple).
Christopher Daniel Madden- driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license (two counts), no insurance.
Joshua Depaul McClendon- no driver’s license, suspended driver’s license, shoplifting.
Donald Dupree McDaniel- no driver’s license.
Jashawn Mobley- custody orders.
Clarence Ray Nobles- no driver’s license.
Tony Prewitt- domestic violence (simple).
Johnny Taylor- possession of a controlled substance.
William Randall Thurman- DUI (negligence resulting in death or disfigurement).
Johnnie Earl Williams- custody orders.
David Allen Williamson- sexual battery.
Forrest General Hospital Police:
Susi Yanett- domestic abuse (simple).
United States Marshals Service:
Roy Scott Stillwell- custody orders.