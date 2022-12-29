Hattiesburg Police:

Edward Arrington- possession of marijuana, no proof of liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident.

Aniaya Butler- embezzlement by an agent, false pretenses.

Willie Jamal Cole- possession of marijuana, controlled substance (enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime.)

Shawn Edward Dawnson- shoplifting.

Rodney Janaro Dozier- probation violation, contempt of court (fail to appear or complete jury service), contempt of court (municipal court), fugitive (other jurisdiction).

Aler Velasquez Cobon Fernando- possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm, receiving weapons.

Cristina Garcia- domestic violence (simple).

Tevin Marque Gibson- forgery, possession of a controlled substance.

Kaushman R Lomax- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness/profanity, leaving the scene of an accident.

Kayla Nicole Riggs- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), disorderly conduct.

Christopher Sheely- fugitive (other jurisdiction), possession of a controlled substance.

Tridarious Mar’Tee Strickland- assault (aggravated), automobile burglary, fugitive (other jurisdiction).

Benjamin Sosa-Alvarado- possession of a controlled substance.

Darren Jermaine Williams- controlled substance (enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,

Other Agency:

Raffeal Dewayne Simmons- probation violation.

Petal Police:

Eddie Brooks Adcock- possession of paraphernalia, no tag.

Eric D Buchanan- possession of paraphernalia, baiting and hunting deer and doves, no fish license.

Tyler Travon Bush- statutory rape.

Zackery Casper- no driver’s license, no insurance, expired/no tag.

Shelby Jackson- burglary.

Jayce Deshun Lumpkin- statutory rape.

Jasmine N Wheeler- shoplifting.

Tiffany Monique Wheeler- shoplifting.

Forrest County Drug Court:

Robert Daniel Oneal- drug court violation.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Khinde Donelle Allen- drug court violation.

Richard Dale Dear II- possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft.

Charles Anthony Green- custody orders.

Chanae Hamilton- custody orders.

Desire Johnson- petit larceny.

Austin Jones- drug court violation, speeding.

Jason Jones- drug court violation.

Jacob Bergil Lee- drug court violation.

Cesar Chipahua Panzo- DUI (1st offense).

Anna Georgette Ready- disturbance of the family.

Cameron Bailey Russell- assault (aggravated with a deadly weapon).

Forrest General Hospital Police:

Ricky Allen Black- motor vehicle theft, foreign warrant.

United States Marshals Service:

Zack Lee Bexton- custody orders.

Myles Anthony Ross- custody orders.