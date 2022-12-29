Hattiesburg Police:
Edward Arrington- possession of marijuana, no proof of liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident.
Aniaya Butler- embezzlement by an agent, false pretenses.
Willie Jamal Cole- possession of marijuana, controlled substance (enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime.)
Shawn Edward Dawnson- shoplifting.
Rodney Janaro Dozier- probation violation, contempt of court (fail to appear or complete jury service), contempt of court (municipal court), fugitive (other jurisdiction).
Aler Velasquez Cobon Fernando- possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance charge while in possession of a firearm, receiving weapons.
Cristina Garcia- domestic violence (simple).
Tevin Marque Gibson- forgery, possession of a controlled substance.
Kaushman R Lomax- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness/profanity, leaving the scene of an accident.
Kayla Nicole Riggs- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), disorderly conduct.
Christopher Sheely- fugitive (other jurisdiction), possession of a controlled substance.
Tridarious Mar’Tee Strickland- assault (aggravated), automobile burglary, fugitive (other jurisdiction).
Benjamin Sosa-Alvarado- possession of a controlled substance.
Darren Jermaine Williams- controlled substance (enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,
Other Agency:
Raffeal Dewayne Simmons- probation violation.
Petal Police:
Eddie Brooks Adcock- possession of paraphernalia, no tag.
Eric D Buchanan- possession of paraphernalia, baiting and hunting deer and doves, no fish license.
Tyler Travon Bush- statutory rape.
Zackery Casper- no driver’s license, no insurance, expired/no tag.
Shelby Jackson- burglary.
Jayce Deshun Lumpkin- statutory rape.
Jasmine N Wheeler- shoplifting.
Tiffany Monique Wheeler- shoplifting.
Forrest County Drug Court:
Robert Daniel Oneal- drug court violation.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Khinde Donelle Allen- drug court violation.
Richard Dale Dear II- possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft.
Charles Anthony Green- custody orders.
Chanae Hamilton- custody orders.
Desire Johnson- petit larceny.
Austin Jones- drug court violation, speeding.
Jason Jones- drug court violation.
Jason Jones- drug court violation.
Jacob Bergil Lee- drug court violation.
Cesar Chipahua Panzo- DUI (1st offense).
Anna Georgette Ready- disturbance of the family.
Cameron Bailey Russell- assault (aggravated with a deadly weapon).
Forrest General Hospital Police:
Ricky Allen Black- motor vehicle theft, foreign warrant.
United States Marshals Service:
Zack Lee Bexton- custody orders.
Myles Anthony Ross- custody orders.