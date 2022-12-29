George Marvin Allen (95) passed away on December 18, 2022. Burial is in Calvary Presbyterian Church Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James “Kenny” Head (39) passed away on December 25, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at Lumberton United Methodist Church, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Byrdline Cemetery, and Trinity Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Robert Edward (Buck) Lee (76) passed away on December 25, 2022. Trinity Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Myrtle E. Morgan (86), of Brooklyn, passed away on December 27, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at Trueway Baptist Church, with a service to follow. Burial will be in McLaurin Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Hugh Parker (74) passed away on December 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

James Albery Ralston (70) passed away on December 21, 2022. Burial is in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Martha Nell Miller Rayborn (71), of Petal, passed away on December 26, 2022. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Pattie Turner Russell (84) passed away on December 21, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Burt Seay (69), of Lumberton, passed away on December 22, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Troy Stephens (84), of Sumrall, passed away on December 25, 2022. Burial is in Rock Hill Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ruth Ann Tanner (92), of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 20, 2022. Burial is in Goodwater Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

DiAnne Jones Watson (79) passed away on December 23, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Services were held Monday, December 26, 2022, at First Baptist Church of New Augusta, for Mr. Rufus E. “Sonny” Sistrunk, age 82, of New Augusta. Mr. Sistrunk passed from this life on December 21, 2022 (the day of his 82nd birthday). Bro. Gary Gleason officiated the service and burial followed in Carter-McSwain Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeffery Sistrunk, Dick Powell, Bailee Hickman, Larry Fairley, Mark Cooper, and Shane Jordan.

Mr. Sistrunk graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1957. He attended Pearl River Junior College where he sang in the choir and also attended USM for a time. He served in the Mississippi National Guard from 1963-1970. He owned a Suzuki motorcycle dealership in Hattiesburg from 1973-1975. He worked for Ford Motor Credit in Hattiesburg for a number of years. He then began a career in heavy equipment sales with John Deere Corporation which took him to Wyoming. Following this, he and his family moved to Utah and then returned to Mississippi for a brief time, then moved to New Mexico, Texas, and ultimately back home. He was a general contractor for many years prior to retirement. He proudly served for 11 years as a board member for Lamb and Lion Ministries based out of McKinney, Texas. He was an avid book collector with over 4,000 books in his collection. He was a wonderful historian and took every opportunity to talk about history, the Bible, and try to spread the Gospel of Christ. He was proud of his photography hobby and did photography for many weddings over the years including that of his niece Heather Cooper for her marriage to Shane Jordan.

Mr. Sistrunk was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Ozro Sistrunk and Edna Posey Sistrunk, whom many might remember as having been a teacher for both Oak Grove and Perry County Schools.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Sistrunk of New Augusta; son, Jonathan Sistrunk of Houston, TX; brother, Kenneth Sistrunk of Ocean Springs; nephew, Jeffrey Emmett Sistrunk; niece, Samantha Sistrunk-Anastasiou; and great nieces and nephews, Jacob Emmett, Trinity, Zachary, Vivien, and Vincent.