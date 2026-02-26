Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) received a gift that will keep on giving on Thursday from the Pearl River Community College’s (PRCC) Welding Program. Officer David Matos partnered with the program a year ago to begin the project designed to replace an older grill that was no longer usable.

With the help of the instructors and students in the PRCC Welding Program over the last year, a masterpiece was created and gifted back to HPD. The grill will be used in fundraising for the HPD Benefit Fund and public outreach events like Popsicles in the Park.