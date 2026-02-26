Leadership at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center stayed busy on last Thursday as they cut the ribbon on the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) and dedicated an ambulance to be stationed permanently at the base for the first time in its history.

The MATES facility will play a critical role in supporting unit readiness by providing maintenance, storage, and logistical support for tactical vehicles and equipment used in maneuver training. This state-of-the-art site ensures soldiers have the resources they need to train efficiently, maintain operational readiness, and respond whenever called.

Thanks to the generous donation from Priority Ambulance, a new Ford Transit ambulance will now be permanently stationed at Camp Shelby. The ambulance will be housed at the Fire and Rescue building and operated by Camp Shelby Fire and Rescue personnel.

Both the new facility and ambulance add to the already impressive amount of support Camp Shelby provides to the troops stationed and training on the post.