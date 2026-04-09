Judge Robert “Bob” Brooks Helfrich dies at 72

Judge Robert “Bob” Brooks Helfrich, known across the Pine Belt as fair and dedicated to a life of civil service, passed away on March 31, 2026. Helfrich was born in Columbus, Miss. in 1953. After spending time outside the state, he returned to Mississippi following the death of his father when he was only 12-years-old.

Helfrich graduated from Calaway High School in Jackson before serving in the United States Coast Guard for four years. Following his four-year enlistment, he earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law. Helfrich then began his legal career and relocated to Hattiesburg in 1987, working in the private legal sector.

Helfrich began his distinguished legacy of public service as a public defender and then Assistant District Attorney for Forrest and Perry Counties. As an Assistant District Attorney, Helfrich famously prosecuted Samuel Bowers, a long-time Klan leader who murdered Forrest County civil rights legend, Vernon Dahmer, Sr. in 1962.

Helfrich was elected as Circuit Court Judge for the Twelfth Circuit Court, where he served as judge until his retirement in July of 2025. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the creation of the Forrest and Perry County Drug Court in 2003, a DUI Court in 2007 and the Veterans Treatment Court in 2011. Across social media, former participants in these courts thanked Helfrich for saving their lives and for truly making a difference within the community.

Judge Helfrich built a legacy to last forever, and the Pine Belt is forever grateful for his unwavering, impartial and fair practices. Helfrich’s family encouraged those who wanted to send condolences or flower arrangements to instead donate to the Fieldhouse for the Homeless, where Helfrich faithfully volunteered, to Southern Pines Animal Shelter, or to the Forrest – Perry County Adult drug court.