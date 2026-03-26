Gillis-Burkett Cemetery on James Street in Palmer’s Crossing contains the remains of some of the most prominent families in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg’s first medical doctor as well as more than 40 veterans have been laid to rest here, but the cemetery was abandoned for many years.

Thelma Knox and Tiara Knox-Husband, Forrest County sisters, along with volunteers, students, cadets from the Youth Challenge Academy and even a history professor spent four days at the cemetery leading up to Veterans Day. The working crews cleared brush, cut grass and cleared headstones that had been long overgrown.

As part of the ongoing effort to clean and restore Gillis-Burkett Cemetery, a workday will take place on Saturday, March 28. The Knox sisters have issued a call for volunteers, particularly anyone with equipment or experience with landscaping or headstone restoration. To volunteer, use “1921 James Street” in your GPS, and the cemetery will be marked to make it easier to find.