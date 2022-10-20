STARKVILLE – To put it plain and simple, Belmont was the superior team.

For the second straight year, the Cardinals had Sacred Heart’s number as Belmont swept the Crusaders 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 to defend thee Class 2A State Championship title at the Newell-Grissom Building on Mississippi State’s campus.

“It was a tough match,” Sacred Heart coach Kerry Geroux said. “(Belmont) played very good. They hit the ball where they needed to hit it. We struggled to make some plays. The challenge was to get here, and we got here, but we would have liked to play a little bit better than that.

“They gave it their all.”

The start to Friday's match dictated the flow as Belmont went on a 13-0 run after holding on to a 4-2 lead. The Crusaders struggled to find consistency as the errors quickly added up. Trailing 17-3, Sacred Heart found late life with a 4-0 run to narrow the score to 17-6, but it was too little too late as Belmont cruised to an opening 25-12 set win.

“We couldn’t have come out (flatter),” Geroux said. “It wasn’t that we were playing that bad. They were just hitting it where we weren’t. We didn’t play as solid as we have

“The plan was to play like we had been playing all year, relax and play hard. It seemed like when we would get down, we would get tight, but that’s how it works.”

Sacred Heart had no answer for Belmont’s junior outside hitter Kerstin Moody, who was named the game’s MVP.

“We knew they were going to come with it after that first set, because they had that feeling from losing last season,” Moody said. “And that’s the same feeling that pushed us to a state championship last year. We just tried to stick to the plan and be the first team to five, first team to 10, first to 15, first to 20. We played for each other."

Moody racked up 19 kills while the entire Sacred Heart team combined for 17 kills.

“Kerstin Moody is very good,” Geroux said. “I’ve watched her on film. She doesn’t hit it very hard, but she hits it whether or not. That’s what makes her great. She has a great motion. She puts it where (people) are not.”

In the second set, Sacred Heart managed to hold a 4-3 lead, but Belmont pulled ahead with a 9-2 run and took a 12-6 lead. The Cardinals extended their lead to 24-13, but the Crusaders pulled together a 4-0 run before falling 25-17.

Despite trailing 5-2 to start the third set, the Crusaders did not fade away and took the lead at 6-5 with a 4-0 run. However, Belmont surged ahead with an 11-2 run to secure the final set at 25-13.

Samantha Alliston led Sacred Heart with six kills, five blocks and seven digs. Sarah Gallardo put up 12 assists, five blocks, five digs and two kills, while Ameze Ekunwe recorded four kills and two blocks.

Sacred Heart finishes the season 27-4 record. In the last three years, the Crusaders have made two state championship appearances along with three South State Championship appearances.

“It was a great year,” Geroux said. “We were South State Champions again. We played a bunch of good teams. We were 9-1 against 2A teams. It was another great season for us. I hope we can keep it up."