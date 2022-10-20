﻿This week’s game between Sumrall and Forrest County AHS couldn’t have more different circumstances for each team.

For Sumrall, the Bobcats seem to be clicking at the right time after defeating Lawrence County last week, and a win against FCAHS would lock up a playoff spot.

“I thought it was a really good night for us defensively,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “Special teams were good, and the offense was opportunistic. It was a good first half, but in the second half, we finally got going. It was a total team effort. Our coaches had them well prepared.

“There are certainly playoff implications on the line. It’s obvious that it’s there. I say every week is a big game and is one that we need to win. This will all shake out in two weeks, and we’ll see where we are at.”

As for FCAHS, the Aggies have dealt with a series of injuries and are now fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive after losing to Poplarville 41-6 last week.

“(Injuries) would not have made a difference in the ball game,” FCAHS coach Larry Dolan said. “Poplarville would have still won. I think if we could have stayed healthy in the game, we could have put up a better fight. It makes planning tough. I don’t know if I have a fullback that’s going to be available. As of right now, I’m trying to figure out how to move the ball with one back.

“To keep your playoff hopes alive, you have to beat them. Sumrall is playing well.

“Sumrall got the win. They went over there and did what they needed to do, but they were helped out with some injuries (for Lawrence County), but they have put themselves in a good spot. They are sitting there thinking that they can play for a second, possibly if things go right.”

Both teams feature two successful running backs. For Sumrall, Trevor Daniels has run for 677 yards and eight touchdowns, while FCAHS has Keeghan Rodgers has rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“He’s got speed,” White said. “He makes good cuts and can see the holes. He understands the plays they are running. He knows where the holes are. He sets up the holes. He’s outstanding, and he’s a handful.

“They keep the ball which puts a lot of stress on the offense. It can stress an offense because just you just feel like you’ve got to do something every time you get the ball because you don’t know how many opportunities you are going to have. It puts a premium on the execution of the offense. It’s a huge challenge for our guys.”

While Dolan holds much respect for White and how successful Sumrall has been this year, he admits that his main concern is fielding a healthy team for the final two games of the regular season.

“I’m not worried about the playoffs right now,” Dolan said. “We’ll try to get healthy if we can. If we win these last two ball games and get into some sort of tiebreaker. That would be great. If we split one of these last two games and we end the season 5-5, then looking back on it, that could be a positive start to our time down in Brooklyn.

“We are limping to the finish right now, and hopefully, we get everybody as healthy as we can and play some good competitive football in these last two ball games.”

Sumrall hosts FCAHS, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.