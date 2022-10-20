﻿It’s the week that has been circled on Oak Grove fans’ schedule as the Warriors take on No. 1 Brandon this week. The Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start after defeating Meridian 48-15 last week.

“They are every bit as good as they’re advertised,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “They are the No. 1 team in the state for a reason. Every game they play, they want to go really fast. They have a lot of weapons. The quarterback does a really good job of getting them going. He kind of gets them in the right direction. He does a good job to get the football and distribute it to the guys that go make plays.”

Warrior fans painfully remember the two losses that Brandon handed Oak Grove in the South State Championship and earlier in last season’s regular season. According to Causey, being familiar with the Bulldogs will help in the upcoming matchup, but Brandon’s talent and experience are hard to ignore.

“They’ve had a lot of the same coaches for the last 10 years, especially on the defensive side of the ball, so you kind of know what they’re going to do for the most part on that side,” Causey said. Then (Brandon’s coach Sam Williams) does a really good job with the offense and with the tempo they like to play at. It’s one of those things where we have got to be honed in on what we’re doing and make sure that we are lining up correctly. We just have got to execute if we’re going to have a chance. If we don’t, then we won’t. It’s really that simple.”

On offense, Brandon has averaged 36.7 points per game. The Bulldogs feature a tough running back duo with nearly identical numbers, as Nate Blount and Jarvis Durr have combined to rush for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns. At quarterback is Landon Varnes, who has thrown for 1,630 yards and 16 touchdowns. Varnes’ top target is Lester Miller, who has hauled in 36 catches for 857 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Both of them are extremely talented,” Causey said. “One of them is more of a speed guy, and the other is more of a bruiser. We’ve got to limit their big play ability and not only in the run game but in the passing game. It’s going to be a great challenge for our front seven.”

On defense, the Bulldogs have held teams to an average of 13.4 points per game and have forced 13 turnovers. Brandon has four different players with at least 75 tackles, with Jaeden Calendar having a team-leading 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

“Defensively, they are very athletic,” Causey said. “They are talented. They run multiple fronts and create a lot of chaos in the box. They keep everything in front of them and kind of go from there with it.”

Oak Grove hosts Brandon, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.