﻿Purvis has closed out non-region play with back-to-back wins and a 4-1 record after defeating Seminary 27-20 last week.

“It’s from the hard work that the kids have put in and the effort that they put out there,” Purvis coach Brand Hankins said. “They’re proud to be where we are, but that’s not going to get us any extra football come October. The preseason gets you ready for your division play.”

On offense, quarterback Jojo Parker has thrown for 13 touchdowns, 730 yards, and posts a 58% completion rate, while running back Moses Cummings continues to have a breakout season as he has rushed for 754 yards and four touchdowns. Six different players have hauled in touchdown catches, with Mason Beverly and Jacob Parker being the top two receivers as they have combined for 494 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, what Hankins has been more impressed with is his defense, which has allowed an average of 19 points per game and has forced 12 turnovers on the season.

“We still have a lot of things to work on,” Hankins said. “The other night, we had 11 penalties for 100 yards, so we have to clean up a lot of stuff if we want to be successful and get to where we want to get to. I’m proud of the way our defense is coming around.”

This week, the Tornados will open region play in what is their toughest opponent of the season thus far with Poplarville (4-1). The Hornets, which reached the South State championship last season, come off winning their fourth straight game after defeating Pass Christian 42-7 last week.

“They have been Wing-T for so many years,” Hankins said. “They are just so physical. Their kids believe in what they are doing. Offensively, they are going to come off the ball, and you better get ready for it. That’s the most impressive thing to me, is the physicality on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Poplarville has averaged 38 points per game with its signature Wing-T offense. The Hornets’ main two running backs are Avan Jarvis, who has run for 580 yards and nine touchdowns, and Maurice Travis, who has rushed for 451 yards and eight touchdowns. Yet Hankins is impressed by Poplarville’s quarterback, who has run for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

“If you start to key in on one of (their running backs), the other one is just as good,” Hankins said. “With all of the misdirection stuff, it is a nightmare. They are both physical and fast, and either one can take it to the house at any time. To me, their quarterback may be their best runner when he’s running the football.”

Defensively, the Hornets have been just as dominant as they have held teams to just 7.4 points per game.

“They fly around (on defense) and will knock the snot out of you,” Hankins said. “It’s going to be a true test for the Tornados this week.

“Anytime you can start region play 1-0, it’s huge because you set yourself up being able to go into this thing and not have to fight your way uphill.”

Purvis will host Poplarville on Friday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.