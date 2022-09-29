Sumrall closed out non-region play with a three-game win streak and improved to 4-1 after defeating Newton County last week.

For Sumrall coach Shannon White, it’s a sign that his young team has begun to find its identity as well as show signs of maturity.

“We’ve worked hard to get to this point,” White said. “It’s the result of a lot of hard work with good practice habits. I think we’ve gotten better. We are improving, and sure, Game 2 was a setback, but we’re playing better and are on the right track.”

Quarterback Landon Hawkins showed signs of growth after going 9-for-12 and throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Trevor Daniels ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the Bobcats have been just as effective as they forced three turnovers in last week’s game.

“There were some plays available to us in the first half that we didn’t execute, but we did in the second half,” White said. “The passing game got going in the second half too. It was our best overall performance. I thought all three components played well.

“We have certainly got a huge ceiling. There’s still a ton of room for improvement. We are still making mistakes that are costing us, and stops are drives, but not as many.”

But Sumrall will need every bit of its momentum this week as the Bobcats take on the defending 4A state champs, Columbia (4-1).

Columbia was defeated by Jeff Davis County, who are the defending 3A state champs, in a 44-21 loss. In that loss, quarterback Collin Honey was for 5-for-14 and threw for 77 yards and a touchdown while the run game mustered just 44 yards.

“They are about as good as advertised,” White said. “They’ve certainly reloaded. The team speed really stands out, and they are really physical. They are a lot more multiple on offense, but nevertheless just a really solid team that just reloaded from last year’s state championship team.

“They give more looks (on offense) than they did last year. The bottom line on any offense is points scored, third down efficiency, and can you close a game out. It doesn’t matter what style of offense you are running. They are still going to run downhill at you, but with just a few more formations and package schemes.”

Despite the loss, White is by no means overlooking how good the Wildcats are, especially its defense, which has held teams to an average of 15.8 points per game.

“They don’t give up big plays,” White said. “That’s always a part of any really good defense. They’re just physical and fast. That’s pretty good, and at any level, that works.

“It’s always a five-week sprint. I can’t image a tougher division in any classification. Just really excellent football played in our district, so it’s tough. You have got to stay healthy, and you have got to be good if you are going to win. There are no easy wins, and there are gimmes in this deal.”

Sumrall will host Columbia on Friday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.