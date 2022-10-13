Although it was not the ending Purvis had hoped for as Pass Christian swept the Tornados in the Class 4A South State Championship 25-11, 25-10, 25-19, it’s hard not to marvel at what Purvis had been able to accomplish in just its fourth season as a program.

“It was hard, but (Pass Christian) played a really good game of volleyball against us,” Purvis coach Kaitlyn Aycock said. "We had a really strong season. We had four really good seniors that led us to where we were. Everyone stepped up.”

The Tornados not only made their first South State appearance in program history but also won its first-ever region title as well. Aycock gave credit to her four seniors Caragan Kleinke, Halle Glover and Shelbi Harris, for helping build the program.

“How they changed from four years ago to now and watching those girls develop, they went from a group of athletes to a group of volleyball players,” Aycock said.” That started with the seventh graders on the middle school team. Each year they have transformed more into the volleyball team that they are. These girls have set a stand now, in my opinion. They have set a standard that can be lived up to. The leadership and the example that they set and leave tonight is everlasting and keep going.”

Aycock also credited freshman Aubrey Easley and the impact she had as a blocker.

“The biggest change from the team this year to last year has been our blocking game,” Aycock said. “That single handily goes to Aubrey Easley, who is a freshman. She had 36 blocks. She punches the ball all the time. She is so trainable and is so athletic. We won games because she shut down their best hitter. I give her all that credit.”

Purvis finishes the season with an 18-7 overall record. Pass Christian will take on Caledonia in the Class 4A State Championship on Thursday.