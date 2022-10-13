Sacred Heart coach Kerry Geroux said that before the season, he doubted if his team could return to the state championship.

That doubt quickly vanished as the season not only saw the Crusaders win 27 games but, more importantly, punched their ticket back to state after defeating Stringer 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11 in the South State Championship on Monday night.

"At the beginning of the year, I wasn't sure if we had a chance, but as we played on, won games, our team came together so good," Geroux said. "To win it right here against a really tough Stringer team, I'm super excited. It's a relief now. We are going back. Just getting there is a huge accomplishment. This team deserves it."

In the last three years, Sacred Heart has made three straight South State Championship appearances and two straight state championship appearances.

"It's all of these seniors," Geroux said. "They have been here for four years. Every year they have gotten better and better. I don't have to coach much from down there. They know what they are doing down there. It's a lot of fun."

"We have bonded together," said Senior Samantha Alliston, who finished the game with eight kills and nine blocks. "We have worked hard together. We have had the same coach for I don't know how many years, and I think that has also really helped. We know how to play with each other. With other teams, you see them, and they are all great players, but they don't know how to work together. I think that's something we know how to do."

Sacred Heart took early control against Stringers as the Crusaders won the first two sets with ease.

In the first set, Sacred Heart never relinquished the lead despite Stringer trailing by one point numerous times. At 11-10, the Crusaders began to pull away with a 4-0 run. Then at 20-15, the Crusaders closed the set with a 5-1 run to win 25-17.

In the second set, the Devils jumped to a 3-1 lead; however, at 8-6, the Crusaders pulled together a 5-0 run to go up 11-8. A 6-0 run helped Sacred Heart pull away and cruise to a 25-15 win.

The most competitive set of the night came in the third, with nine ties and six lead changes occurring. The Devil again jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and again Sacred Heart retook the lead at 13-10. Unlike the previous two sets, Stringer answered and capitalized on the Crusaders' errors and tied the set at 20-20 before pulling out a 25-23 win.

"The third set got a little scary," Geroux said. "We thought we had it and gave too many points away. We had good sets, but we didn't put the ball away."

Despite Stringers' late surge, Sacred Heart pulled away in the fourth set mainly due to outside hitter Ameze Ekunwe, who finished the night with 14 kills and six blocks. Holding a 13-11 lead, the Crusaders pulled away big with a 12-0 run to win 25-11.

"The third set, I think we just thought that we could go in and beat them," Ekunwe said. "We did in the previous sets, and we started making mistakes, and we got caught up in our mistakes. We dug ourselves into a hole, and we couldn't get out of it.

"I wanted it so bad. This is my last year, and there was nothing I wanted more than to go to state and to win. I want to make my team proud."

Sacred Heart will rematch Belmont for the Class 2A State title. The Cardinals (35-5) swept Walnut in the North State championship.