In the last week, PCS has struggled to find an offensive rhythm as the Bobcats dropped their third straight game after falling to Jackson Prep 52-43.

While PCS coach Josh Sherer is by no means hitting the panic button, Saturday night’s game against the Patriots featured an ugly first half of shooting.

“In the first half, we were 1-for-12 from the 3-point line, so long shots turn into long rebounds,” Sherer said. “They get out in transition a little bit. Then they get out in transition a little bit. We string together several misses, and they string together several makes. That’s not a good recipe for the Bobcats.

“We are going to figure it out.”

Unlike PCS (20-5, 1-2), it seemed Jackson Prep could not miss, with the Patriots hitting six of their eight 3-pointers in the first half. In the first quarter, Jackson Prep (18-4, 2-1) went on a 13-3 run to go up 17-6. Then in the second, the Patriots extended their lead to 20 points and led at the half 34-14.

“They shot it really well, especially in the first half,” Sherer said. “We are just flowing right now, especially offensively. We are shooting too many quick shots. That ends up putting more pressure on your defense.

“They were just being Prep. They were disciplined defensively. They were coached. They were patient offensively. They don’t panic and don’t turn the ball over too much, at least in the first half.”

PCS’s defense added pressure, which helped the Bobcats slow down Prep’s offense in the second half. The Bobcats outscored the Patriots 16-11 in the third quarter, but Sherer says this was mainly due to his team just playing better.

“Our pressure turned up. Honestly, we never adjusted. We just did what we were supposed to do earlier or better.

“It looked different in the second half, but it’s not supposed to. We did trap a little bit more in the half-court late in the fourth quarter, but in the third quarter, our defensive calls were exactly the same. Our energy level just changed. If we do that early on, then who knows what that looks like.”

Between the end of the third and the start of the fourth quarter, the Bobcats went on a 9-0 run that narrowed Prep’s lead to seven points at 47-40. Towards the final stretch, PCS and Jackson Prep played a chess match of trying to reach the free throw line. Although the Bobcats were 9-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter, ultimately, PCS did not make enough shots in the final minutes.

“I don’t think we cut it enough in the third quarter,” Sherer said. “We cut it and got it to 14 with several chances to cut it to 11. We had three straight possessions where we shot 3-pointers that were ill-advised with shot selection. We don’t like one-pass, one-shot possessions, especially when you are not shooting them well. We were 2-for-20 from the 3-point line.”

PCS was led by Tucker Morris, who scored 13 points, with both Caleb Brown and Turner Vance scoring 10 points.

“It’s our second slow start in our last two conference games,” Sherer said. “I think our effort level was more in line in the second half with what we have to do in order to compete at this level.

“We stay February-focused. Everything we do is building toward February tournament time. This is still building. Until they tell us to go home, this thing is not done. We have played really well this year. We are just not playing well right now.”