In the words of PCS coach Drew Smith, the Lady Bobcats displayed the most mature and immature moments as they played their worst and best quarters of the season in one game in the 63-40 win over Jackson Prep.

“I thought it was the tale of two quarters in the first and second quarter,” Smith said. “We played about as well as we have all year in the first quarter, and then we followed it with the worst quarter we have played all year.”

The Lady Bobcats got to a dominant starter after taking a 14-0 lead; PCS closed the first quarter ahead 24-4. PCS did almost everything it wanted, which included points from the fastbreak, penetration inside the paint most notably, sharp shooting from beyond the arc, with the Lady Bobcats sinking five 3-pointers in the quarter.

In the second quarter, PCS built a 30-6 lead, but Jackson Prep quickly flipped the script with an 18-0 run to close the half and narrow the score to 30-24. In that span, the Lady Bobcats missed five straight free throws and scored just six points.

“The biggest thing is that we have to stay focused on the defensive end,” Smith said. “To me, that was more of the problem than the offensive end; when you are not playing good defense, that usually leads to bad offense.

Smith partially blamed foul trouble as a reason for Prep’s big run as PCS lost two of its top scorers, Addyson Sherer and Meyah Doyle, who both had two fouls by the second quarter.

“There is still an element of uncertainty with the team when those two go out,” Smith said. “We have to learn how to get past that because that’s going to happen. Addyson leads by her play, and Mia anchors our defense in the middle. The crew I had on there in the second quarter was more than capable of defending and keeping the lead.

“The game plan was to pressure the ball. Get after them in the full court and make them feel like they have to handle it as best as they can. It made them turn it over a bunch. We got into foul trouble, and we had to back off a little, and we kinda lost our focus and intensity.”

Despite the ugly second quarter, the Lady Bobcats responded by outscoring Jackson Prep 18-8 in the third quarter, which included a 9-0 run that pushed their lead to 48-32. PCS then closed the game with a 15-point fourth quarter to seal the win.

“I told them at the half that it showed a little immaturity to play the second quarter after the way we played the first,” Smith said. “It also shows the maturity to come back after you play that bad in the second quarter and put it back together and really pick up where you left off.”

Sherer led the team with a game-high of 19 points, Doyle scored 10 points and Rayven Obillo put up 17 points.

PCS hits the road to play Columbia Academy on Saturday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.