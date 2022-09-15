﻿After Presbyterian Christian’s season-opening loss to Simpson Academy, coach Bobby Carr was adamant that his team would be much improved by the fourth or fifth game of the season.

Carr indeed stayed true to his word as the Bobcats not only won three straight games but defeated Hartfield Academy 14-7 and opened district play with a win. In the Bobcats’ three-game stretch, PCS’ defense has allowed just 13 points.

“I’m super proud of our kids,” Carr said. “Defensively, we played lights out. The only reason they scored was that we threw an interception on the first series, and (Hartfield) ran it back to the 2-yard line. Outside of that, I thought we did a really good job of keeping them out of the end zone because they have an explosive offense. We made plays when we had to. We still had a couple of turnovers.

“The district is tough, and you don’t get a break at all. The resiliency from our kids is amazing. We were kind of behind working through the summer and even until the other night, the way our kids have accepted me and some of our new coaches. It’s a pretty fun group.”

PCS is also hoping to get starting quarterback Ian Randolph back from a wrist injury to his non-throwing hand he suffered against Simpson.

“Ian just got cleared,” Carr said. “He still has a cast on his left wrist. We’ll see what happens. Cannon is getting better and making some plays for us. We are still trying to get more consistent on offense.”

The Bobcats will now look to extend their win streak against winless Lamar. Although Lamar posts an 0-4 record, the Raiders have played a difficult schedule as their opponents post a combined record of 13-2. Last week, Lamar was defeated 44-9 by Jackson Prep.

“They might be the best 0-4 team in the state,” Carr said. “They have guys that can make plays. They have lost some close games. They lost to Simpson Academy 29-21, and we all know how good Simpson is. This isn’t a cupcake.”

The Raiders have several different options to use in their offense. Running back Ja Michael Jackson leads the team with 221 yards and three touchdowns, while Austin Acton has run for 189 yards and three touchdowns and has hauled 23 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Lamar is led by Wilson Collins, who leads the team with 32 tackles. The defense as a whole has forced six turnovers on the season, four of which were interceptions.

“Offensively, they spread it and throw it all over the place,” Carr said. “The quarterback has a nice arm and throws a good ball. Defensively, they mix up their fronts and disguise their coverages. They throw a lot at you. We just have to keep getting better.”

PCS hosts Lamar on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.