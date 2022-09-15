﻿Last week went about as expected for Lumberton as the Panthers were handed a 48-0 loss by powerhouse Poplarville.

However, coach Jonathan Ladner was pleased with how his young team handled the game and feels that his team has a chance to get back in the win column this week.

“They are a machine and well-oiled,” Ladner said. “We played with them early. It was about three and a half minutes left in the first half, and it was 20-0. We struggled to move the ball offensively, but we had a pretty good plan defensively.

“But I was pleased with how hard we played. There were some things that we did on defense and in the special teams game that were big positives to take away. Being young, we knew it was going to be a difficult game going into it. We got out healthy with no injuries, and we are glad to be done with Region 7-4A.”

The Panthers (0-3) will now turn their attention to Wesson (2-1). The Cobras come off a recent 33-6 six over Franklin County.

Dual-threat quarterback Will Loy is the centerpiece of the offense. This season he has thrown for 503 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and has run for two touchdowns.

The other main piece to the Wesson offense is freshman running back O’mari Johnson. Johnson leads the team with 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns and has also hauled in nine catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

“They have a really good quarterback,” Ladner said. “He’s the head coach’s son over there. He throws the ball really well, and he has a couple of guys that he can throw it to. (Johnson) can fly. They move him around between receiver and running back. He’s got a couple of other receivers that are quality guys and that they can get the ball to.

“They are a quality team and play hard. They do things that are similar to us as far as the run game. They run a lot of power, counter and sweep. The one that they do that is different that we haven’t seen is that they throw the ball a lot and run a lot of screens. You could call them a spread team, but they run the ball well enough that we have to make sure we are gap sound up front.”

Lucas McRee leads the Wesson defense with 36 tackles, but the Cougars already have four other players that have recorded 20 tackles and have forced seven turnovers as a team.

“Defensively, they base out of a 4-3 (scheme),” Ladner said. “They do bring some pressure around and shift their defensive line a little bit. Our offensive line is going to have to know where everybody is lined up.”

Lumberton will host Wesson with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

“For the first time all year, we have a chance to not just go play a football game and look for positives and try to compete,” Ladner said. “I feel like that it’s the first time all year that we have a chance to win a ball game.”