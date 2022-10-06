﻿Oak Grove got back on track last week with its win over rival Petal. Even though Oak Grove coach Drew Causey was pleased with his team’s performance, especially since it snapped a two-game skid, he hopes they can maintain the momentum.

“It’s always good to get a win back, and there’s no doubt that any time you get that win in a rival game that it’s always fun,” Causey said. “But like I told our kids, it doesn’t mean a whole lot if we don’t come ready to play this week and try to establish a bigger identity for us.

“I thought our defense played pretty well, for the most part, all night. They had a couple of big plays on us, but I felt we made a ton of big plays. I think we had 10 sacks on the night. They played with a relentless effort.”

The Warriors now turn their attention to Meridian (2-2, 1-1), which also picked up its first region win of the season in a 51-27 victory over Pearl.

“This is probably the best Meridian team that I think anybody has seen in a few years,” Causey said. “Coach (John) Douglass is doing a great job over there. There is tons of talent from quarterback, all of the running backs, wide receivers and linebackers. They’re extremely talented, and we’re going to have to play really good.”

The most talked about player on Meridian’s team is junior running back Daniel Hill, who is rated a four-star recruit and holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida State. This season, Hill has rushed for 443 yards and nine touchdowns while also hauling in 15 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s been starting for them since he was in eighth grade,” Causey said. “He’s extremely talented and extremely physical. There’s a reason that Alabama and everybody else in the country have offered him. He’s one of the best running backs in the state. We’re going to have to do a really good job of tackling and trying to keep him in check.”

Another weapon is receiver/defensive Quindarrius Jones. Jones is a three-star player and recently committed to Florida State. Jones has recorded 12 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and on defense, has made 31 tackles.

“He’s very long,” Causey said. “He’s between 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4. He runs really well. He plays on both sides of the ball. He’ll play at corner and safety; whichever way they need him, they put him on defense. And then he’s definitely a vertical threat. He’s just extremely talented.”

Oak Grove hosts Meridian with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

“Our emphasis is on getting better each week,” Causey said. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing. We have got to play to a certain standard and to a standard that we set as coaches. Our players have to match that standard and play that way every week. It doesn’t matter who you play. If our guys accept that challenge and meet the standard that we want, then we have got a chance to win every ball game.”