﻿The Southern Miss basketball team wrapped up its first week of practice last week.

It’s no secret that the 2022-23 Golden Eagle squad will look much different after six players hit the transfer portal, and the entire assistant coaching staff has essentially been replaced after finishing 7-26 last season.

The players that opted to transfer made for six of the top seven most minutes played from last season. Southern Miss has nine new faces and has hired two new assistant coaches, Nick Williams and Juan Cardona.

“It’s time for us to win some ball games,” said Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner after Thursday’s practice. “I want to make sure that everybody understands that. We understand that. I understand that more than anybody. It’s been a very enjoyable offseason, and what I mean by that is that we have been blessed with a very high energy and positive approach. It’s been very refreshing for me. I’m very thankful for that, and I’m thankful to be the coach here.”

A New Culture

Ladner admits that one of his focuses this offseason has been establishing a new team culture, which appeared to be evident during Thursday’s practice.

“Our culture is just so much better,” Ladner said. “One of the things we wanted to do this offseason is that we wanted to get older. I don’t think that we have a ﻿scholarship player on our team. I think we have only one player on the entire roster that has played less than three years of four-year basketball. Now it could be at the Division II level, a few Division II guys are transitioning, but we have a lot of older guys.

Ladner said he takes the blame for his team having off-the-court issues last season that led to so many transfers but is confident that with the new coaches and players that things are trending in the right direction.

“The culture and the approach their togetherness (is better),” Ladner said. “I look back to last year, and I never felt like that, and I blame myself. I was never able to get our entire team together there on the same page. When this team leaves the Coliseum for practice, they stick together.

“I was just never able to push the right buttons to get us on the same page, but so far (this group) has made it enjoyable. Their approach to practice and to work but not just to practice, but they are here early. We have a great staff that is highly engaged in skill development. We have been able to coach basketball more so than deal with non-basketball issues.”

DeAndre Pinckney Stays

DeAndre Pinckney was one of the few bright spots last year as he developed into an essential part of the offense in the second half of the season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 24.8 minutes per game and put up 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

“I’ve always been the type of person that when things get tough to not leave,” Pinckney said. “I’ve been in the situation before where I was on a team that won three games, and I stayed the course, and we ended up winning 24 games and being ranked by my senior year. My whole thing is trust the process and stay the course.

“My main focus this year is to be more consistent and to be a more vocal leader than I was last year. Last year, I just kind of sat back and let a lot of stuff happen. I feel like that since I was here and have seen everything over the last two years, I know the direction that we are trying to go. I just try to get everybody on the same page and let them know that we can’t have what we had last year.”

Two other familiar names that return are guard Mo Arnold, who made 17 starts, and Denijay Harris, who appeared in 32 games primarily off the bench.

According to Pinckney, the biggest difference compared to last year is the team’s culture.

“Last year, we had a lot of individuality,” Pinckney said. “I feel like we don’t have that on this team. Everybody has a little bit of their individuality, but for the most part, everybody is trying to be on the same page. We share the ball. We love each other. We hang out outside of basketball. We play video games, and quite frankly, we didn’t do any of that last year.”

MIAMI CONNECTION

Six of the nine new players share a connection through Miami, Florida. This is primarily due to assistant coach Juan Cardona, who had previously been head coach at Miami Christian High School, where he won two state championships and achieved the No. 1 ranking in Florida.

After Miami Christian, Cardona accepted a job as an assistant coach to Mercer before arriving USM. Cardona coached new USM transfers Felipe Haase, Marcelo Perez, Nico Aguirre and Neftali Alvarez. In addition, Victor Hart, a 6-foot-6 forward, is also from Miami.

Haase is perhaps the biggest addition for Southern Miss. Haase, a 6-foot-9 forward, originally played at South Carolina his freshman year but spent the last three seasons at Mercer. Haase received several all-conference accolades and plays for the Chilean national team with Perez, who is a 6-foot-4 guard.

“I’ve known guys since we were little, and so we have a good connection,” Haase said. “It’s been a blessing. It’s surreal. I played high school with (Alvarez). Growing up, I played against Nico (Aguirre) and then played with Nico at Mercer. We played in the local clubs, and we have been going at it. Then we got to the national team too.

“It’s been good, and it’s been a fast adaptation to the program. Everything has been really smooth. Kudos to Coach Ladner because he is letting everybody be themselves. It gets you more confident, and you are more comfortable, so it’s been a fast transition.”

Pinckney, who is also from the Miami area, says that sharing their Florida connection has helped quickly grow the team’s culture.

“Nef (Alvarez) was a part of my senior class,” Pinckney said. “I played against him in all-star games in high school. I scrimmaged against him. I’ve seen Felipe (Haase) a couple of times years before. Marcello (Perez) was down in Miami at Barry University. I knew him because my former JUCO teammates were at Barry as well, and so I talked to those guys. We have pretty much a connection with all of us being from Miami.

“One thing that has stood out to me is that we have guys that want to be here and want to get better. Guys come in for countless hours and put in work. You come in at six in the morning, and there are guys working out or six in the evening and working either before or after practice. It’s who guys always want to perfect their craft. Last year we didn’t have that. You had to beg guys to get in the gym, even me. Now I feel the culture change.”

Other New Faces

Another critical addition is Ole Miss transfer Austin Crowley, who is a native of West Point, Mississippi. The junior guard spent the last three seasons as a key part of the Rebels’ bench. Last season, he averaged 4.8 points per game and led the team with 77 assists despite just playing an average of 17.5 minutes per game.

“I wanted us to increase our length,” Ladner said. “But last year, our 1s, 2s, and 3s guys that were the top six-minute getters; had an overall field goal percentage was 34%. Therefore the translation is that we have to get guys that can shoot it a little bit better. I don’t think that all had to do with them being poor shooters, but there were a lot of factors in there. We wanted to get guys who could shoot the ball. We also wanted guys that are playmakers.

“We wanted length. I thought we would get overwhelmed at the guard position, and I mean the 1s, 2s, and 3s, and take the brunt of the rebounding off the 4s and 5s.”

Donovan Ivory, who is a transfer from Wisconsin-Green Bay and previously played at Boise State, averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15 games. Ivory is a 6-foot-8 guard that Ladner believes has the makings to be an immediate impact.

“We are going to play this year the way the way I have wanted to play since I got here,” Ladner said. “We’ll press a lot. We’ll play with a lot of pressure and more of a free-flowing type offense and fewer set plays and patterns. It’ll be more of the basketball moving and a lot of touches.

“We have a lot of skill players and a lot of players that I think are interchangeable. We are playing a lot of positionless basketball, which is really the way we wanted to play but just never had the personnel to fit our style.”

Southern Miss opens the season against William Carey in Reed Green Coliseum on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.