AREA GIRLS PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Sacred Heart 4, Franklin Co. 1
The Lady Crusaders will host Our Lady Academy on Saturday, Jan 28 at 11:30 p.m.
OLA defeated Crystal Springs 8-0 in the first round and then Clarkdale 4-1 in the second round.
Ocean Springs 2, Oak Grove 0
Stone 2, Sumrall 1
First Round
Oak Grove 5, Hancock 0
Biloxi 4, Petal 0
Long Beach 5, Hattiesburg 0
Sumrall 6, Purvis 0
Sacred Heart 7, Magee 0
AREA BOYS PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Sacred Heart 3, Morton 0
The Crusaders will host Loyd Star on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
Loyd Star defeated Southeast Lauderdale 2-0 in the first round and then Crystal Springs 4-1 in the second round.
Ocean Springs 4, Oak Grove 3 (PKs)
Bay High 3, Sumrall 2
First Round
Gulfport 1, Petal 0
Oak Grove 8, Harrison Central 0
Sumrall – Bye
Sacred Heart - Bye