It's another day and another win for Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles have thrived off their aggressive defense, having natural chemistry and overall unselfishness to share the ball, which was all apparent in USM's Thursday night 73-57 victory over Arkansas State.

The perfect illustration of Southern Miss' identity came with about seven minutes into the game as Neftali Alvarez stole the ball half-court. With a defender in his face near the rim, Alvarez threw a backward pass to Donovan Ivory, who promptly finished the play with a slam dunk.

"I knew it was coming," said Felipe Haase, who had 13 points and nine rebounds in the win. "He looked back and knew somebody was coming. We are just trying to make the right play…We share the ball and play for each other." "We know we have athletic guys, and we have unselfish players," added DeAndre Pinckney, who scored a game-high of 18 points. "The main thing is guys being unselfish and playing for one another. We get a lot of transition points. We have guys that give it up to someone else and sacrifice them scoring."

After Ivory's dunk, Austin Crowley followed with a 3-pointer to cap off an 11-0 run that pushed the Golden Eagles' lead to 18-10. Forcing turnovers proved to be critical in the win, as the Golden Eagles scored 15 points off nine turnovers.

"(Alvarez) did that the other night and flipped it behind his back the other night for a dunk," Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner. "He is really good on the open floor. It's important with the way that we play that it starts with our defensive pressure. "We get the ball out in transition and create deflections. That's when I think we are at our best."

In the second half, Southern Miss built as much as a 19-point lead to go up 67-48 with six minutes left in the game. Paricularly in the second half, USM controlled the boards and, by the end of the night, outrebounded the Red Wolves 23-15 as well as 10-4 on offensive rebounds.

"We have a main focus every game of winning the stat sheet as far points, rebounds, field goal percentage," Pinckney said. "Starting off early on the season towards the middle, we weren't doing that great of a job rebounding. At that point, Coach made a big focus on rebounding; ever since it's been about getting there and crashing the glass. "We know we have a little bit of a size advantage over most teams, and we use it to our advantage."

In front of a third straight crowd of over 4,000 fans, Southern Miss had four players reach double-digits. Along with Pinckney and Haase, Austin Crowley scored 12 points and hauled in five rebounds, while Denijay Harris posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Notably, Marshall's double-overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe now leaves just Southern Miss and Louisiana tied for first place in the Sun Belt Standings.

"It's exciting with the fact that we are in the fourth week of January, and we are still playing important games," Ladner said. "We can't control what happens in everybody else's locker room. All we can control is ourselves. We'll have to get our feet back on the ground for tomorrow's practice. "That is exciting to know that we are still fighting it out for first."

Southern Miss hosts Texas State on Saturday, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.

