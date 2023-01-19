SUMRALL – Sumrall put a quick end to Purvis' first-ever postseason appearance in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs as the Lady Bobcats came away with a 6-0 win.

Sumrall pulled away in the second half, which was spearheaded by a hat trick performance by Addie Siders, along with Ashton Stringfellow's two-goal night.

Despite the dominant performance, Sumrall coach Todd Siders was somewhat displeased with his team's start to the game.

"Whenever Sumrall and Purvis play each other in anything, it's going to be high emotions," Siders said. "We all know each other. I thought we handled it fine. I just want to come out with a little more focus and execution than we did."

Sumrall's first goal on the board came in the sixth minute of the game after Ashton Stringfellow found Presley Kirkland on a throw-in and then found the net. Then in the 17th minute, Stringfellow scored to push the lead to 2-0. By the end of the half, Sumrall (10-7-2) outshot Purvis 9-1.

"We were trying to do too much instead of simplifying the game and keep the ball on the ground," Siders said. "In the first 20 minutes, we kind of got into a little bit of a kicking game with them, which suites them well and kept the game close. Once we settled down and started moving the ball around and finished opportunities, it started moving in our favor.

"I felt like it should have been more at the half, but if you let a goal go in, then all the momentum swings. So the message (at the half) was to pick up the intensity and make sure you get three or four (goals) before they can sneak one in on you."

At the start of the second half, Addie Siders went on a scoring frenzy as she scored all three of her goals in a span of 11 minutes.

"I think she presses too much," Siders said. "My message to her was to simplify things, and when she did that, she found herself in the box, and then you like those odds."

The first goal came in the 49th minute after getting off a quick shot inside the box. Eight minutes later, after a pair of crosses, Siders found the net again. Finally, in the 61st minute, she scored off a corner kick to push the lead to 5-0.

"She's everything you expect in a player," Purvis coach Jade Reynolds said. "She has a great future ahead of her. We just couldn't handle her, honestly.

"I think we went into the game kind of expecting a tough group, and we got it. It's as simple as that. They outplayed us. They were technically better and physically better. That's what we kind of expected, and that's, unfortunately, what we got."

To close out the night in the 68th minute, Stringfellow launched a ball from 30 yards out to score.

"Ashton is the bulldog on our team," Siders said. "She always hustles. She's a great kid and will pour her heart out. I know she hasn't had the year that she wanted, so it's good to see to get that for this playoff run.

In spite of falling short in the playoffs, Reynolds was proud of what her team was able to accomplish as the Lady Tornados finished the year 10-6-3. Notably, Purvis graduates six seniors, with Cassidy Wines signing with East Central CC while Caragan Kleine signed with St. Peters.

"We had a really special group of girls," Reynolds said. "Our seniors we will thoroughly miss. Our youth is coming up. They'll be great additions. We are over the moon with what we have accomplished and achieved."

Sumrall will now advance to the second round and travel to face Stone, the defending state champions. That game is scheduled for Tuesday but could change due to inclement weather.

"They beat us last year," Siders said. "They are athletic and physical and are the defending state champions. That's what we are trying to get to. To be the best, you have got to beat the best."