The Hattiesburg High School (HHS) Choir finally took the stage at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday evening after months of preparations and fund-raising. What the group wasn’t expecting was to look out into the crowd and see none other than their own Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker, who was on business in Washington D.C., was able to make it to the performance as a surprise to the HHS students.

“Seeing our students perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages was a moment of great pride,” said Barker. “I know it was an unforgettable experience for them, and I’m grateful to director Gary McCullum and our entire community for stepping forward to help them have that opportunity.”

During their stay in New York City, the HHS Choir students experienced seeing The Lion King on Broadway followed by a backstage tour from a native Mississippian and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, a visit to the National 9/11 Memorial Museum, a stroll through Chinatown, a visit to the Empire State Building and of course, performing on the stage of Carnegie Hall.