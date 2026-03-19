On Saturday, April 4th the Hattiesburg Zoo will host its annual EGGZ-OTIC - Not Your Average - Egg Hunt!

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s Egg Hunt is not your average, run-of-the-mill, hide-and-go-seek egg grab! As usual, the Hattiesburg Zoo is putting their own eggz-citing spin on an annual tradition. No need to bring an egg basket, but you will need to bring your eggz-tra special hunting skills to find one of the 250 well-hidden eggz.

Annual Passholders will again this year receive a special perk at this year's hunt as they will be given entrance to the Zoo 15 minutes before the gates open for the official egg hunt time of 10:00 a.m. The Eggz-otic Egg Hunt ends when the last egg is found – eggz-cept the Zoo closes at 4:00 p.m.!

Every egg found comes with a prize, but that does not mean that every person will find an egg! A maximum of two eggz can be “found” per family, and those finding a GOLDEN EGG will receive a very eggz-tra special prize.

“Our Eggz-otic Egg Hunt is a bit more challenging than most, but it is always fun for the whole family,” said Zoo Director of Guest Services and Retail, Demetric Kelly. “All eggz are really well hidden by our staff who have a great time watching both kids and adults exhibiting their competitive spirits during the hunt.”

The Easter Bunny will be hopping through the Zoo to welcome guests and will be available for photos. The movie Peter Rabbit will be playing in the Asbury Discovery Center along with a coloring station if children or parents need a break from the Eggz-otic Egg Hunt. Face Painting will also be offered at the Lakeview Pavilion for an additional fee.

Online ticket purchases for this event are encouraged and offer purchasers a $2.00 discount on each ticket and can be purchased through the link

https://hattiesburgzoo.connectngo.com/en/tag/daily-admission.

Online ticket sales for the Eggz-otic Egg Hunt end at 9:00 a.m. on April 4th. Tickets purchased at the gate are the regular admission price of $12 for adults and $10 for children aged 12 and under. Children under the age of 2 receive free admission. Annual Passes may be used for this event.