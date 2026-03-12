The education team at the Hattiesburg Zoo has partnered with the Mississippi Forestry Association to present a Project Learning Tree training session for formal and informal teachers on March 28th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Project Learning Tree is an award-winning environmental education program designed for teachers, other educators, parents and community leaders working with youth. The activities and resources in Project Learning Tree engage children in learning about the environment through the lens of trees and forests.

“The first teacher workshop that we offered last year was a true success and we sold out of available spots,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation and Education for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It is critical that we teach environmental education to our youth, and through this training session we are able to help our teachers understand how this can be done through an interdisciplinary approach.”

Recipients will explore the Project Learning Tree book, participate in various activities from the book, and network with all participants. The Project Learning Tree training session costs $25 and lunch is included. There are limited spaces available and registration must be made by March 20th through the https://tickets.hattiesburgzoo.com/event/project-learning-tree. Each participant will receive their own teaching guide, and Continuing Education Units are available for K-8 educators.