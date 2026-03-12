Spring Break across the South is just around the corner with warming temperatures and pollen showers, which signals fun times ahead at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo dates for 2026 are Friday, March 13th through Sunday the 22nd, closing only on Monday, March 16th.

On the first day of Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo, the Splash Pad will be turned on and remain operational during the entire Spring and Summer seasons. This year’s Spring Break activities include games, animal encounters and special animal enrichments, bounce houses, scavenger hunts and crafts.

The Zoo’s docents will be at various locations throughout the park interacting with and educating visitors. Face painting will be available every day of Spring Break this year, and pricing for the High Adventure Ropes Course is offered at a discounted price for kids of all ages to tackle.

Train and Carousel tickets are available for purchase, and daily keeper chats will highlight our resident giraffes.

Unique Saturday-Only Experiences Unique Sunday-Only Experiences

Anteater Feeding Experience -11 a.m. 1. South America Yard Experience - 11 a.m. Sloth Experience - 1 p.m. 2. Giraffe Experience - 2 p.m.

Animal Experiences are available on a first-come, first-served basis and tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth. For more information on these experiences, visit Attractions | Hattiesburg Zoo.

Regular Zoo admission prices apply for Spring Break dates, and annual passes are accepted. Guests can purchase tickets in advance of their visit here: https://hattiesburgzoo.connectngo.com/en Tickets are available online until 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. After 9:00 a.m., ticket purchases can be made at the ticket booth.