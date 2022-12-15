Hattiesburg’s Tabias Hinton and Makel Jones will be playing Division I football next season while Tiger alum returned to sign with Mississippi Valley State.

“I’m proud of all three of these guys,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “The thing that they all have in common is that they are great kids. They were great pillars for our football team and great leaders for our program. They kind of set the standard so that everyone understood what it takes to play here and be successful.

“I can’t say enough about them and their families and how proud I am to get the opportunity to further their education and play football at the same time.”

Hinton, who was rated the No. 12 player in Mississippi by 247sports.com, signed with Mississippi State, while Jones signed with the Naval Academy.

“It’s exciting,” Hinton said. “Ever since I committed, it’s been Hail State. I know Coach (Zach) Arnett is going to take care of things and keep it right.

“(Hattiesburg) has meant a lot because they have pushed me to be who I am today.”

This past year, Hinton recorded 51 tackles, Nine TFLs, six sacks and a fumble recovery this past season.

Jones, an outside linebacker, made 32 tackles, two TFLs and a sack. As a three-year starter for the Tigers, Jones said he had learned and grown during his time in Hattiesburg and felt that the Navy would offer similar opportunities.

“I felt like it was a blessing from God,” Jones said. “Not too many people get an opportunity like this. It’s a lot of benefits that come with it, and I’m just trying to be successful in the future, and I like playing football, so it’s another opportunity. I really wanted to switch my environment and go out of Mississippi and be different.

“I appreciate all of the coaches that have helped me reached the point that I am at. (Hattiesburg) taught me a lot on and off the field to be successful. That’s why I picked the Naval Academy because I felt like it could improve my skills and me.”

Perkins, an offensive lineman, walked on at Southwest CC, where he earned a scholarship and played for the last two seasons.

“I know he will do well,” Vance said. “I’ve already told him that whenever your playing career is over, you will be a great coach. In high school, he didn’t only know his job, but he knew all five linemen. He’s a guy that’s been around and understands it.”