PETAL – The Petal football program sent another player to the next level as defensive end Mason Clinton signed with Louisiana on Wednesday.

"Mason has grown up a ton," Petal coach Allen Glenn said. "He's matured over the last two years leaps and bounds football-wise and off the field.

"He's been part of a defensive line group the last two years at Petal that's kind of been our strong suit, defensively. He was definitely one of the guys that made a difference."

This past year, Clinton recorded 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Clinton's efforts earned him a spot on the 2022 Mississippi High School Football Coaches' All-State Teams, with Clinton landing the Class 6A second team.

"He has a high ceiling," Glenn said. "He's 6-foot-5 and about 260 pounds. I don't think he has tapped into his potential just yet. I think it was important for him to get into a four-year program and get into that conditioning and weight program, which will allow him to really grow. I'm just proud of him."