The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum invites visitors to experience its newest exhibit, The Art of Lunch: Bento Boxes, now on display beginning April 1, 2026.

This thoughtfully curated exhibit explores the beauty, creativity, and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese bento box—where food becomes both nourishment and art form. Blending history, design, and a touch of the unexpected, the exhibit offers a playful yet meaningful look at how something as simple as a packed lunch can become a carefully composed visual experience.

Featuring the work of six artists—Brian Rifkin, Heather Rifkin, Kendall Junker, Shea Hennessy, and Alicia Chavez—each piece reimagines the bento concept through a unique artistic lens. While not all works are miniature in scale, each reflects the spirit of the Pocket Museum: small surprises, creative storytelling, and a sense of discovery tucked into every corner.

Traditionally, bento boxes date back centuries in Japan, evolving from simple packed meals into elaborate arrangements designed with balance, color, and intention. Today, they are celebrated worldwide for their artistry and cultural significance. The Art of Lunch builds on that tradition, transforming the familiar into something imaginative, unexpected, and delightfully personal.

As with all exhibits at the Pocket Museum, visitors can expect a few hidden details, a bit of whimsy, and perhaps even a surprise or two woven throughout the display.

Located in The Pocket Alley next to the Saenger Theater, the museum is free, open 24/7, and designed to be experienced at your own pace.

Visitors are encouraged to explore, linger, and rediscover the simple joy of everyday objects—reimagined.

For more information, follow the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on social media.