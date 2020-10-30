With the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altering operations and procedures at schools and universities, officials and student groups have tackled the challenge of safely holding campus events and maintaining social connections.

An example of that recently took place at the University of Southern Mississippi, where EagleTHON and the Southern Miss Activities Council held two student-led events on Oct. 30: a hybrid fundraising event known as the Table of Terror and a drive-in movie.

During the Table of Terror, which was hosted by Eaglethon – a nonprofit, student-led organization that donates money to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital – participants were able to donate and challenge students and administrators to try various concoctions of food. All proceeds from the event – which included mixtures of items like clams, mayonnaise, sardines and applesauce – go toward the hospital in Jackson.

“They range from pretty yummy foods to pretty gross foods, and you can combine them together for a donation,” said Mia Cornelius, vice president of fundraising for EagleTHON. “All this money that we get from today goes up to Jackson to help with (the hospital’s) expansion, or to pay for different things the hospital may need.”

The Table of Terror was manned that morning by Landry Smith and Ethan Sherwood.

“It’s always for a good cause; it’s super fun, and it’s good to see everybody and hang out,” said Smith, who serves as president of EagleTHON. “Eating the nasty stuff definitely isn’t my favorite part, but it’s a cool little sacrifice to make in order to make a difference at Blair Batson.”

Shortly after the fundraiser started, Smith had sardines with pink icing and sprinkles, while Sherwood had mayonnaise mixed with olives and oranges.

“It’s very repulsive,” Smith said. “I could barely put it in my mouth.”

Even with the onset of the pandemic early this year, EagleTHON was able to raise almost $53,000 in March alone, and the group hopes to raise another $62,000 in the near future.

“When quarantine and physical distancing were implemented, it seemed like there was nothing we could do,” Smith said. “We felt defeated; however, we knew that our mission was much bigger than our personal feelings about the situation.

“Our members have really stepped up to the challenge at hand to be creative and innovative. EagleTHON is a resilient group, and I know that we are able to overcome the challenges that have been thrown our way.”

The Southern Miss Activities Council will hold the drive-in movie at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Theater and Dance parking lot on North 33rdAvenue, between Pearl Street and Montague Boulevard. The parking lot will open at 6:15 p.m., and attendees will be able to watch the movie safely from their vehicles.

“We have been encouraged to see many student organizations rise to the occasion and remain committed to connecting with students,” said Emily Holmes, USM’s director of the Office of Leadership and Student Involvement. “While it has not been easy, they have been steadfast in recognizing the importance of student engagement through involvement.”