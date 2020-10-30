On Oct. 29, Hattiesburg police arrested a wanted individual after a pursuit through the Hub City.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, officers attempted a traffic stop at East 3rd and Main streets, and the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, sped off. Officers pursued the vehicle to Interstate 59, and down Hardy Street, where the driver of the vehicle turned onto South Hutchinson Avenue and lost control and wrecked into a gas main.

The driver, 33-year-old Alisha Watson of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), felony eluding, and being held on active warrants from Forrest County.

She was checked out by medical staff, and then transported to the Forrest County Correctional Facility.