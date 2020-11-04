Historic voter turnout in Tuesday’s general election has left the fate of Forrest County’s Confederate statue up in the air, as officials from Forrest County Circuit Court had counted not quite half of the collected 4,500 absentee ballots as of Wednesday morning.

Final but unofficial results from Election Night – which do not reflect absentee ballots – show that 13,811 residents voted to keep the statue at its current location on the circuit court lawn, while 11,793 residents voted in favor of relocating it. Officials were unsure Wednesday exactly when the counting process would be over for absentee ballots, which will determine the result of the election.

“I think the board did the right thing by putting it on the ballot, and letting the people decide,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “Whatever the will of the people is, that’s what we’re going to try to do.

“My duty as an elected official is as a public servant, and it’s my responsibility to carry out the will of the people, and that’s what I intend to do.”

In June, the board of supervisors approved allowing voters to decide whether the statue would stay in its current location or be removed for relocation. District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard initially motioned for the Confederate monument to be removed from county-owned property, and he recommended a committee be tasked with finding a suitable place for the monument.

District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson seconded the motion, but the vote failed 3-2 with Hogan, District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross and District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen voting against it.

The statue was erected in 1910 and is dedicated to the "men and women of the Confederacy."

“Of course, I want it to come down; I want it to be moved out of sight and out of mind,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said. “It’s not fair to those us of who have a heritage that the Confederates were the enemy; they were fighting a war to keep our ancestors enslaved, and that’s just not right.

“They waged a war against their own government – the United States of America – so why should they be able to maintain a position within our community where this thing is held up as a matter of pride on taxpayer-owned property? Of course, we can’t change history, but it’s a part of our history that I don’t want to celebrate. I want it to be taught; if it was taught correctly, the statue would not be there.”

Back in June, Hattiesburg City Council members issued a resolution in support of relocating the statue, which had become a source of public attention with protests from residents. Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George - who drafted the resolution - introduced the measure to accept the document, which was approved unanimously by all five council members.

“I think it would be a great step forward, not only for the City of Hattiesburg but for all of Forrest County, to see this statue moved to a more appropriate location,” George said. “I’d be excited to see voters approve that, if they do.”

One possible location discussed for relocation of the statue is Oaklawn Cemetery on Hardy Street, which was built in 1887 and taken over by the city in 1913. That cemetery contains between 53 and 59 Confederate graves.

Supervisors also have asked officials from the City of Hattiesburg to split the cost of the relocation of the statue, if voters do go with the removal option. Because the statue sits on county-owned land, the city has no legal authority to remove the monument.

“I remain concerned with the significant price tag associated with the potential relocation and who will bear those costs,” Bowen said. “Complying with state law on relocation of the statue could cost upwards of $650,000.

“Should that fall on those who want it moved? The city asked for it to be moved. Those who are offended by it asked that it be moved. The real question is who would pay for this.”

In other election results, incumbent Forrest County District 3 Election Commissioner Nancy Bourne-Noble was ahead of challenger Monica L. Miller, 1,876 votes to 1,578. That election also will be determined by absentee ballots.