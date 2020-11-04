The Mississippi Legislature is expected to decide in January whether to let Petal residents vote on the possibility of an additional 3% sales tax increase at restaurants that would bring approximately $720,000 in annual revenue to the Friendly City.

The Petal Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Nov. 3 to send the measure to the legislature. If approved in Jackson, a referendum on the matter could be set as soon as spring of next year.

“My position’s always been that this is something that people can vote on,” Mayor Hal Marx said. “I would rather them have a chance to vote on this, rather than just the board be able to vote a property tax increase on people as a way to make up for revenue. So I think it gives people a chance to vote.”

If a public election on the matter were to be approved by the Legislature, 60 percent of the voters who turn out would have to vote in favor of the increase before it could be implemented.

The funds raised from the tax would go toward the city's parks and recreation department. A 2 percent sales tax increase at the restaurants was previously sent to the Legislature in early March after being unanimously approved by aldermen, but that measure did not make it out of the last legislative session because of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Had that measure been pushed through, it was expected to bring approximately $480,000 in annual growth revenue for the city.

“The one we did earlier this year was 2%, but I heard from several aldermen that said they would they would be able to go ahead and try the 3%,” Marx said. “That’s why I’ve got it at 3.”

Officials expect money generated by the tax to allow the city to maintain the parks and recreation department at its current level. That, in turn, would free up money in the city’s general fund that could be used for measures such as the police department, fire department or infrastructure.

The idea of a sales tax increase of 1, 2 or 3 percent at Petal restaurants has been passed around for the last several months as an option to increase much-needed revenue for other city programs and departments without having to raise property taxes or cut additional personnel. As a city entity, Petal has not increased taxes in more than a decade.

“I think we all know … that going forward, unless we have a huge development or increase in our property value in some way, we’re either going to have to increase revenue in some areas, or cut spending in some areas,” Marx said. “So this is a way where the people have a choice, if they want to vote on a sales tax.

“If not, then the next mayor and board that’s sworn in next July will have to decide what they want to do about it.”

A similar sales tax measure was passed in Hattiesburg in early 2019, when voters overwhelmingly approved an additional 1 percent sales tax at Hub City restaurants, hotels and motels. The funds from that measure are currently going toward 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects throughout the city, including a splash pad in Palmers Crossing, an extension at the walking trail at Duncan Lake and the transformation of the former Hattiesburg American building into a community arts center.