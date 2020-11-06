On Nov. 5, Hattiesburg police charged an individual, and issued an active arrest warrant on another, in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Hattiesburg resident Sternell Johnson, AKA “KayNine,” who is currently in federal custody, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Frederick “O’Neal” Paige Jr. Paige was killed at 20 Broadacres Dr. near Club Nina’s on May 19, 2019.

Nykeus Samson, 22, of Jasper County, has an active arrest warrant for second-degree murder, in connection to the investigation as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samson is asked to contact Hattiesburg police at (601)544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.