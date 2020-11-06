After more than 2 days of absentee ballot counting, Forrest County’s Confederate statue will retain its spot on the lawn of the Forrest County Circuit Court building, as residents in the Nov. 3 general election voted by a slim margin against the relocation of the statue.

In final but unofficial results from the election – including absentee and affidavit ballots – 15,706 voters wanted the statue to remain in its location, while 14,908 voters were in approval of moving it. As of the night of the election, 13,811 residents voted against removal, while 11,793 were in favor of relocation; circuit court officials finished counting approximately 4,500 absentees and affidavits late in the afternoon on Nov. 5.

Forrest County District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard said those results were disappointing, but expected.

“I figured in the city, that we would get a unanimous vote, but I knew once we went out to the county, the votes would change,” he said. “(I’m against the statue) because of what it symbolizes, and who set it up, and why they set it up.

“It was set up to represent and honor the South’s position, who had lost the war. That should have been the end of it, but instead they kept it going by erecting monuments and things to the people who fought in the Civil War.”

In June, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors approved allowing voters to decide whether the statue would stay in its current location or be relocated to another site. Rod Woullard initially motioned for the Confederate monument to be removed from county-owned property, and he recommended a committee be tasked with finding a suitable place for the monument.

District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson seconded the motion, but the vote failed 3-2 with board president David Hogan, District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross and District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen voting against it.

The statue was erected in 1910 and is dedicated to the "men and women of the Confederacy."

“I think that it’s wonderful that people celebrate their history, but the history of the monument doesn’t mean the same to me as it does, maybe, to the Daughters of the Revolution,” Thompson said. “The monument, to me, is a reminder of slavery, and I think the monument should be moved to a more appropriate area, and not on taxpayer property.

“Black people pay taxes, and they should not be reminded of slavery every time they go to the circuit court building. And that’s what it reminds us of – depression and slavery.”

One possible location discussed for relocation of the statue is Oaklawn Cemetery on Hardy Street, which was built in 1887 and taken over by the city in 1913. That cemetery contains between 53 and 59 Confederate graves.

“I think the board did the right thing by putting it on the ballot, and letting the people decide,” Hogan said shortly before the election. “Whatever the will of the people is, that’s what we’re going to try to do.

“My duty as an elected official is as a public servant, and it’s my responsibility to carry out the will of the people, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Back in June, Hattiesburg City Council members issued a resolution in support of relocating the statue, which had become a source of public attention with protests from residents. Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George - who drafted the resolution - introduced the measure to accept the document, which was approved unanimously by all five council members.

“Of course, I want it to come down; I want it to be moved out of sight and out of mind,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said. “It’s not fair to those us of who have a heritage that the Confederates were the enemy; they were fighting a war to keep our ancestors enslaved, and that’s just not right.

“They waged a war against their own government – the United States of America – so why should they be able to maintain a position within our community where this thing is held up as a matter of pride on taxpayer-owned property? Of course, we can’t change history, but it’s a part of our history that I don’t want to celebrate. I want it to be taught; if it was taught correctly, the statue would not be there.”

Supervisors also have asked officials from the City of Hattiesburg to split the cost of the relocation of the statue, if the statue ever was to be removed. Because the statue sits on county-owned land, the city has no legal authority to remove the monument.

“I remain concerned with the significant price tag associated with the potential relocation and who will bear those costs,” Bowen said. “Complying with state law on relocation of the statue could cost upwards of $650,000.

“Should that fall on those who want it moved? The city asked for it to be moved. Those who are offended by it asked that it be moved. The real question is who would pay for this.”