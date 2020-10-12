A Hattiesburg man has been arrested in connection with a missing/endangered child who was later found safe and returned to his home.

On Oct. 10, officers from Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 58-year-old Mike “Ice Mike” Conley Jr. at the intersection of U.S. 49 and William Carey Parkway, just after 7:30 p.m. Three-year-old Yrhyness Turner, who was the subject of a previous missing child alert, was found safe in a vehicle at the site.

Turner was reunited with his mother a short time later.

The search for Turner began at about 3 p.m. Oct. 10 after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of East Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived, it was learned that Turner was in the vehicle at the time of the theft, which occurred at 1 p.m. that day.

Conley has been charged with kidnapping, grand larceny auto, DUI third offense and DUI child endangerment. He has been booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.