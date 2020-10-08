Officials from the University of Southern Mississippi are honoring the life and legacy of the university’s most well-known benefactor with a new statue of Oseola McCarty, who in 1995 bequeathed $150,000 to the school for a scholarship for students in need of financial assistance.

The statue, which is the work of artist Ben Watts of Columbia, was unveiled Oct. 8 in recognition of the 25thanniversary of McCarty’s gift to USM. The unveiling took place via a virtual ceremony on Weathersby Lawn on the school’s campus, which was posted on the USM Foundation’s website.

“For 110 years now, the Southern Miss story has been written by ordinary individuals who have gone on and accomplished extraordinary things,” said Jim Coll, chief communication officer at the university. “No one exemplifies this more than Miss Oseola McCarty.”

An empty chair was designed and placed next to the bronze statue, and visitors are encouraged to take a seat and photos with McCarty’s likeness.

“The funny thing is, with this statue that we’re honoring Miss McCarty with, she’s going to watch students every day go back and forth across campus at Southern Miss,” said J.T. Tisdale, director of outreach and special programs for the College of Business and Economic Development. “Knowing that her legacy lives on, the thing that she probably most enjoyed in life will happen forever now – that’s so sweet and loving and caring and thoughtful to her legacy.

“For what she did for students, and what she was treated to in her final years, was a fitting end to a wonderful person.”

Starting at the age of eight, McCarty worked after school beside her mother Lucy, grandmother Julia and aunt Evelyn. She began stashing away money she earned for safekeeping in her doll buggy.

Her childhood dream was to become a nurse, but she left school in the sixth grade to care for her ill aunt and never made it back to the classroom. For 75 years, McCarty – who lived on Miller Street in Hattiesburg, in a house that has since been moved to the Sixth Street Museum District - took in laundry and ironing work until arthritis forced her to stop.

In 1995, she designated USM the beneficiary of a portion of her life savings, and the Oseola McCarty Scholarship Endowment was founded in her honor.

After she made the decision to donate to the university, McCarty paid a visit to banker Paul Laughlin, who helped her arrange the matter.

“As I was helping her with her very general estate planning, I asked her what she wanted to happen to the money when she died,” Laughlin said. “She said she wanted most of it to go out to the university, but we talked about other things – family relationships, bills she needed to have paid and that kind of thing.

“I know initially, she would have been absolutely floored (to learn her gift has helped so many students). Her gift, and the gift of people honoring her combined, would go on forever and ever, in perpetuity.”

McCarty passed away in 1999.

To date, over 100 students from south Mississippi have received support from the Oseola McCarty Scholarship Endowment, totaling $568,158 in scholarships. The Oseola McCarty Scholars Program honors McCarty’s strong work ethic, servant heart and love for helping others.

“It is truly an honor … to celebrate the incredible life and legacy of the incomparable Oseola McCarty,” said Laura Turner Seydel, chairperson of the Captain Planet Foundation. “I bring heartfelt, warm greetings from my father, Ted Turner, who was so inspired by Oseola’s generous spirit, and the hard work that it took to give her nest egg that she had scrimped and saved her entire life to help others have a better life.”

McCarty Scholars participate in activities centered around financial literacy, research, career planning and community involvement while gaining access to a customized curriculum and mentorship opportunities to foster their personal development.

“When I leave this world, I can’t carry nothing away from here,” McCarty said after her donation. “Whatever I have, it’s going to be left right here for somebody.

“Some child can get their education, to help them along, because you can’t do nothing now unless you get your education. I don’t regret one single penny I gave to the college. The only thing I regret is that I didn’t have more to give.”