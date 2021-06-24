Over the past several years, officials from the Hattiesburg Urban Development Department have done research into cities with populations ranging from 5,000 to 1 million to gather ideas for the design of sites to house multiple food trucks – also known as food truck parks.

That work was put to use at a recent Hattiesburg City Council meeting, when council members voted to adopt an ordinance that will amend Section 5 of the city’s Land Development Code to allow the parks – defined as more than one food truck in a specific location – throughout the city.

“We’ve been approached by a couple of different proprietors who were seeking to develop this type of business, and we didn’t have any language that addressed it directly,” planning division manager Ginger Lowrey said. “Also, the mayor’s project for Gordons Creek Commons includes a food truck park, so we were also inspired to put something together for that.

“It’s a use that’s available throughout the city, as long as you meet the zoning, and of course the design regulations that were adopted as well. This is just the language that’s adopted into the land development code, so if somebody wants to develop, the city is ready to work with them with regulations that would be applied to anyone who develops a food truck park.”

As per the adopted ordinance, drive-through service of food and beverages will not be allowed at food truck parks. No less than two and no more than 10 individual mobile food vendors will be permitted per site, and vendors must be placed no closer than 10 feet to another vendor or structure.

Permanent restroom facilities must be provided to accommodate the maximum occupancy at the parks, and each park must provide a wastewater disposal site that meets all applicable and relevant plumbing codes for food disposal.

Food truck parks may provide temporary water and electrical connections, but permanent connections are not permitted.

“We’re excited to work with business owners on this new type of business,” Lowrey said. “It’s something that could be applied throughout the community, and it also provides an option for incubating new restaurants.

“A lot of restaurants start out as food trucks and then grow into brick-and-mortar restaurants, which we would love to see. So we’re excited to have an opportunity to house that type of environment in Hattiesburg, where restaurants are such a big part of our economy and culture.”

Back in January, council members approved a new version of the city’s current food truck ordinance that is designed to be more business-friendly to mobile vendors – in particular, allowing them to operate year-round. Previously, food truck vendors were required to operate under a transient ordinance that allowed operation for only six months.

In addition to allowing year-round operation, that new ordinance allows food trucks to park on private property in all business and industrial zones, and they may locate in R-3 (multi-family residential) zones as approved by the Urban Development Department. Written permission from the property owner must be provided prior to site approval.

“While food trucks have been around in other communities, they’re relatively new to our area,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George said in a previous story. “So having a policy in place that gives some flexibility – but also has some structure as to where food trucks can operate and how that process looks – will make it easier for businesses to come forward and be successful.”