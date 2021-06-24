As officials from the Petal School District recently pored over data regarding the importance of extracurricular activities and what role they play in the life of students, the assumption was that higher participation in those activities would positively correlate with students’ performance in school.

That turned out to be exactly the case, as numbers taken from approximately 60 activities at Petal Middle School and Petal High School show increased participation leads to better attendance, discipline, academics and pride in school. Activities – which can include anything from sports to fine arts or clubs – were studied only at Petal Middle School and Petal High School, as officials consider the secondary level to be where extracurricular activities really begin.

“We though that would be the case, and now we have some stats to go along with it, so that’s pretty neat,” Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon said. “This is kind of one phase of it – this is Phase One of collecting data, so now we look at what we do with this data to make us better.

“I think our thought process is, we want to identify those individuals that are not involved with something and see if there’s more we can offer to get them plugged in. That way they’ll have a better, more well-rounded experience within our school district.”

According to numbers provided by Andrew Godbold from Petal High School, the data does indeed show the positive correlation between extracurricular participation and items such as attendance and discipline. A sample of that can be shown as follows:

•Among students who participate in zero activities, there is an average of 9.57 days missed and .83 discipline infractions.

•Among students who participate in one activity, there is an average of 9.06 days missed and .74 discipline infractions.

•Among students who participate in two activities, there is an average of 8.23 days missed and .43 discipline infractions.

•Among students who participate in three activities, there is an average of 5.8 days missed and .29 discipline infractions.

•Among students who participate in four activities, there is an average of 4.68 days missed and .05 discipline infractions.

•Among students who participate in five or more activities, there is an average of 3.97 days missed and .2 discipline infractions.

“As the number of activities increased, the number of discipline referrals and the days missed also decreased,” said Kelli Brown, who serves as assistant superintendent for elementary schools in the Petal School District. “So what we felt in our gut, we were able to validate with the data.”

Approximately 56 percent of students at the middle and high school participate in at least one extracurricular activity. The high school has a population of 1,170 students, while the middle school has 722, for a total of 1,892 at the secondary level.

Of those, 696 students at the high school participate in at least one activity and 366 students at the middle school do the same, for a total of 1,062 students involved in extracurricular activities. Of all the students who participate, the average number of activities is 1.66.

“We looked at it from grade levels; we looked at it from race, gender,” Dillon said. “We looked at it from many different areas to see, again, how we can take this data and make us better.

“It was just pretty neat to be able to see what our feelings were, and our thoughts, that we’re actually living out with the numbers. Now we just want to take this and move forward and become even better with what we can offer.”

As part of the next step in that process, officials plan to meet with students who are not involved in any activities. Through those conversations, officials will get a better idea of what can be done to encourage more student participation, whether that be offering different activities or expanding on the current ones.

Current activities include, but are not limited to, football, soccer, robotics, Art Club, STEM Club, band, PHS Ambassadors, Innovations, Soundsations and student council.

“I think it’s important that we don’t just blindly add what we as adults think we need,” Dillon said. “We need to listen to our students and listen to those in the schools to determine what are those next clubs or teams that we need to look at offering.

“So that’s not something that’s going to happen overnight; it’s going to be through ongoing conversation with our faculty, our staff and our student body. We need to determine what more we can do to connect our students with life outside of school.”

Dillon said extracurricular activities help transform individuals into better students, and hopefully, better citizens.

“You’ve got to remember, through clubs and teams, it teaches life lessons around teamwork, around accountability, around not letting a teammate down, about pulling your weight and being held accountable,” he said. “So there’s so many life lessons that go beyond whether you play college sports or whether you go to college and work and you’re part of a club.

“It’s so much more than that, and it falls back on our mission that we think is so important, where we want all of our students to be responsible citizens.”